Are Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya Still Together? A Key Piece of Evidence Provides the Answer

Admittedly, not everyone is loving Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya’s storyline on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7.

It’s not really their fault. The show films when it films, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ended up dominating their lives for a while.

But even though they are too “normal” of a couple to have endless drama, they’ve clashed over a heavy topic this season: where to live.

Even the most loving couples can split if they cannot agree. Are Jovi and Yara still together? We have the answer.

For almost this entire season, Yara Zaya has been waxing nostalgic about her life in Europe.

She only just received her Green Card, so she has been unable to travel freely for more than two years.

And now that she can, she cannot return home. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has turned neighborhoods into killing fields.

But Yara has been able to visit her mother, Olga, in Prague. And she went to see her bestie, Karina, in Germany.

Both women are now refugees from a brutal war. Their homes are gone.

We have all followed the news since February with horror. For Yara, this is more personal.

Obviously, Yara felt heartbroken at the nightmare that her friends and family had only just escaped.

And she also felt homesickness. She can’t go live in Ukraine, but she missed a lot about Europe.

The United States has amazing places to live. New Orleans was not a great fit for Yara, and she at times feels less than happy in a quiet suburb hours north of the city.

But Yara’s desire to spend more time with her mom and with the coffee and cobblestones of Europe is not an easy thing.

She wants to spend weeks more in Europe, without Jovi. Jovi will have to return to work — which takes him away from home for weeks at a time.

On its own, that would be an extended break with some risks. But Jovi expressed concerns that Yara’s mother and friend would influence her to want to move to Europe.

Late this summer, Jovi held a Q&A on social media to discuss his marriage with fans.

During that, he admitted that he felt that having Mylah together kept him and Yara’s marriage intact.

But Jovi very realistically pointed out that having kids brings a lot of couples together — and, frankly, has for millennia.

Clearly, this was on Jovi’s mind while filming Season 7, even though that was many months earlier.

He suggested the idea of having a second child to Yara.

However, noting that this was not the time and also that childcare for one was overwhelming at times, Yara did not respond well.

Technically, we’re going to have to keep watching Season 7 to see where this couple ends up.

The Tell All, which filmed months ago but also months after Jovi and Yara finished filming the season proper, will certainly have updates.

But … we can use available information and also common sense. Including a brand new update from this week:

Late this week, Jovi and Yara shared this family photo featuring Santa and a very unhappy Mylah.

Santa Claus is an ontologically scary concept with alarming worldbuilding implications, but we suspect that Mylah felt tearful because the experience was overwhelming. The people and noise from a visit to a Mall Santa can just be too much for a little kid.

But this sweet family portrait shows that either Yara and Jovi are still together, or they’re doing a really convincing job of pretending to still be together.