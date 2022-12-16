Britney Spears to Jamie Lynn: You Need to Get Some Freakin’ Self-Worth, Bish!

Britney Spears is one of the most unfiltered celebrities on the planet.

But unlike, say, Kanye West, Britney’s comments are often thoughtful, and they tend to offer unique insights into what it’s like to be one of the world’s most famous people.

If nothing else, they’re never hateful, bigoted tirades, which should really be the minimum that we exect from our public figures.

Anyway, Brit’s family is never far from her mind, and it seems that in recent weeks, she’s been thinking a lot about her relationship with her sister, Jamie Lynn.

Earlier this month, Brit surprised fans by singing Jamie Lynn’s praises on Instagram.

The sisters have had a rather rocky relationship in the past, especially since Jamie Lynn appeared to side with her parents in the battle over Britney’s conservatorship.

So Brit’s message of love and support took many of the singer’s followers off guard.

Britney Spears is all smiles in this photo. She shared it to Instagram in April 2022. (Photo via Instagram)

But this week, Britney was back to being critical of her little sis.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney took dead aim at her family in general and her sister in particular.

She bagan by noting that Christmas shopping has been a bit easier this holiday season, as her father finally allows her to withdraw cash using her ATM card.

Here is an example of what Britney Spears often poses on Instagram. She loves to show off her dance moves! (Photo via Instagram)

But it wasn’t long before Brit switched targets and settled her crosshairs directly on Jamie Lynn.

“Jamie Lynn, you need to feel self-worth being my sister !!!” Britney wrote.

“Just look UP sweetheart … remember IT’S NOT WHAT YOU SEE, IT’S WHAT’S IN YOUR HANDS !!!”

Jamie Lynn Spears was a guest on Good Morning America in January 2022. She was on hand to promote her memoir. (Photo via ABC)

Yes, Britney seems to be chastising Jamie Lynn for paying too much attention to what she reads on social media, and not enough to what she observes in real life.

“As we all look down on our high tech phones today to find purpose and connect with this thing called Earth … Cause you finally expose your ASS to the world !!! Have the BIRDS HEARD ???” the singer ranted.

“Hopefully they can get KIND messages today.”

Jamie Lynn Spears has not been having a good time on social media lately after some not-unfair backlash, but at least her hair looks nice. (Photo via Indtagram)

We’re not gonna pretend to understand everything that Britney is saying here.

But we know it’s a far cry from two weeks ago, when the pop icon celebrated her birthday by singing Jamie Lynn’s praises.

“It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you …,” Brit wrote at the time.

“Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!!. You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it. My baby sister !!! I love you !!!”

Jamie Lynn has not yet responded to her sister’s latest remarks.

But in the past, she’s claimed that no matter what happens on social media, she and Britney are always on good terms behind closed doors.

This is a photo of Jamie Lynn Spears from the CMA Awards. We like her dress a lot. (Photo via Getty)

“Brit, I am always here for you, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It’s become exhausting when conversations and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media,” Jamie Lynn once wrote on Instagram.

Hopefully, these two will be able to back on good terms with one another very soon!