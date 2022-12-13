Leah Messer Was Devastated By Jaylan Mobley Breakup, Friend Says: I Don't Know If She'll Ever Recover!

When Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley announced their breakup back in …, Teen Mom fans were flabbergasted.

These two seemed to be head over heels for one another — right up until they called it quits just two months after getting engaged.

We might never know exactly what went wrong — Leah has hinted that Jaylan coaxed her into signing a non-disclosure agreement that prevents her from discussing the breakup — but we know it wasn’t pretty.

In recent weeks, Leah and Jaylan have been taking shots at one another on social media.

And in a new interview with In Touch (via Yahoo), Leah’s best friend Nicole Stegall confirms that these two parted ways on very messy terms.

“I think Leah really put her all into this relationship and it was heartbreaking,” Nicole told the outlet.

She added that Leah has received some harsh criticism online as a result of the failed relationship.

“It hurts me for her to get anything negative from social media, etc,” Stegall said.

Much of the negative criticism seems to stem from how quickly Leah and Jaylan sped past the usual relationship milestones.

Messer and Mobley bought a house together after just a few months of dating, and before they’d even gotten engaged.

In the comments section on her Instagram page, Leah’s followers chastised her for her alleged irresponsibility, accusing the reality star of creating a chaotic, unstable environment for her three daughters.

Of course, most of these people were not the least bit worried about the welfare of Leah’s daughters, but were instead engaged in a practice known as concern-trolling.

That’s when internet randos offer unsolicited life advice with the excuse that they’re only looking out for your best interest.

Anyway, according to Nicole, Leah was having a hard enough time with the breakup, and all the negativity on Instagram just made things worse.

Fortunately, with the help of her loved ones, Leah has apparently turned things around and rediscovered her zest for life.

“It took her a minute [to recover], but her family and friends have been really supportive through all of this,” Nicole told the magazine.

Leah has been doing a bit of venting on Twitter lately, and she seems to enjoying calling Jaylan out on some of his lies.

(According to Messer, Mobley did not buy her a house, as he previously claimed. In fact, she forked over the entire down payment herself!)

But while Leah been opening up a bit in recent weeks, Nicole says fans should not expect her to reveal the cause of her breakup with Jaylan.

“Leah will speak on anything but not what ultimately ended the relationship,”

It’s not clear if that’s because of the NDA, or if Leah simply prefers to keep some things private.

Whatever the case, it sounds like her life is on the upswing, and we wish her all the best as she continues to recover from her recent heartbreak!