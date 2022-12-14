Leah Messer: Quitting the Teen Mom Franchise Amid Messy Jaylan Mobley Breakup?

It was one of the most surprising splits in the history of the Teen Mom franchise:

Back in October, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley announced that they had parted ways just two months after getting engaged.

The news shocked fans, especially as the couple offered no explanation for their sudden decision to go their separate ways.

Now, in another surprising twist, it seems that Leah’s desire for privacy might have prompted her to distance herself from the franchise that made her famous.

Leah Messer appears to be in the midst of some personal difficulties. (Photo via Instagram)

Yes, as a new season of Teen Mom: Family Reunion approaches, fans are noticing that Leah doesn’t seem to be involved with the show.

A new trailer and several promotional items — including an ad featuring a digital “poster” showcasing the entire cast — indicate that Leah is sitting this one out.

And not surprisingly, this development has left fans with a lot of questions.

The cast of Teen Mom: Family Reunion. (Photo via MTV)

“So does this mean Leah is no longer a part of the [Teen Mom] franchise?” one commenter asked on a Reddit page devoted to the

“No Leah Messer?” another fan echoed, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“She didn’t attend,” said a third user, who claimed to have inside info.

“That’s a bummer! She’s one of my favorites,” a fourth person wrote, echoing the comments of many others.

Some fans pointed out that Leah might have decided to sit this season out as participating would have meant getting her whole family involved.

Yes, the Teen Moms are being joined by their moms on the new season of Family Reunion.

Fans are convinced that Leah Messer is done with Teen Mom. (Photo via Instagram)

And Mother Messer hasn’t been super popular with fans ever since Leah published a memoir in which she revealed that she was abused as a child.

“I’d be surprised if Mama Dawn does any more substantial work with TM since Leah’s book came out,” one commenter wrote.

So though are many possibilities for why Leah might have chosen not to participate, but some fans remain convinced that she’s decided to step away from the franchise for good.

Remember these happier times? Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are no longer a strong couple… at all. (Photo via Instagram)

And most of those folks believe that her breakup with Jaylan is the cause of her sudden shyness.

The current season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter chronicles the peak of Leah and Jaylan’s relationship, and Messer has taken to Twitter to roast her ex on several occasions.

She seems particularly salty about the storyline in which Jaylan “buys her a house.”

Jaylan Mobley pretended that he surprised Leah Messer by buying her a house! (Photo via Instagram)

According to Leah, she plunked down the cash for the house, and she allowed Jaylan to put his name on the deed and act like he surprised her in order to boost his ego.

The two have been trading jabs on Twitter, and Leah has indicated that she was forced to sign an NDA that prevents her from revealing the true cause of the breakup.

So we can see why fans might think she would get fed up and retire from the world of reality TV altogether.

But the much more likely explanation is that she’s sitting out one season of a spinoff show for personal reasons.