Zach Roloff Says “Glory Days are Over,” Prepares to Move on From Farm Life

The truth can hurt.

But, for Zach Roloff, perhaps it can also set you free.

As has been well documented at this point, the father of three has been at major odds for many months now with his own father, Matt Roloff.

Back in May, Matt put 16 acres of his Oregon farm up for sale, and then implied that he had tried to give Zach a deal on the property before doing so… only for his son to turn him down.

Zach Roloff appears to be lost in thought in this photo of the Little People, Big Worldd cast member.

In response, Zach laid into his dad as a coward and a manipulator.

It was a truly shocking rebuke.

Over the ensuing months, the tension between Zach and Matt hasn’t seem to have thawed very much, as partly evidenced by Tuesday night’s episode of Little People, Big World.

The installment appears to have been filmed a few months ago, prior to the start of the latest pumpkin season at Roloff Farms — which typically brings in various family members to meet patrons and entertain tourists.

It’s the most profitable time of the year for this business.

It didn’t exactly feel the same way this year as it had in years past, however.

Said Amy Roloff at one point via confessional, referencing her second husband and first husband:

“I know that Chris and Matt talk and Matt let Chris know what pumpkin season may look like and what in general may be happening.

“But with everything going on with the property and the house I don’t anticipate all of the kids really participating in pumpkin season this year.

“Sometimes I think it’s best just to end it while you still have a good thought – a good memory – about it.”

Zach and Tori Roloff are all smiles in this promotional photo for new episodes of Little People, Big World.

Ahead of this busy season, Zach admitted in a confessional of his own:

“Time does change how you feel about things and I will not regret if this is the last year of pumpkin season and we did not, like, participate or anything.

“The glory days when we met and it was all of our friends working – that was 12 years ago. Those are over.”

How unfortunate, right?

Matt and Zach Roloff aren’t getting along well in 2022. They’ve been clashing over the future of their family farm.

Wife Tori added on air:

“The farm is not, like, a place of joy for me anymore.”

This is partly a natural progression of life, as one gets older and moves away and starts a family of one’s own.

But it’s too bad that a legitimate feud between father and son seems to have played a role in the demise of the farm-based tradition.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight more recently, Zach made it sound like things haven’t improved much since this episode was shot.

“It’s still pretty tough, yeah, it’s a tough situation,” Zach said to ET, adding:

“I think a lot has happened.

“It’s gonna take a long time. I don’t think responsibility has been taken, but, again, we’re just raising our family.”

