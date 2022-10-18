Lamar Odom Throws Tantrum Over Khloe Kardashian: Yeah, I Still Miss Her! So What?!

Khloe Kardashian probably isn’t looking to re-enter the dating pool anytime soon.

After all, Khloe just welcomed her second child back in August, and she’s a single mom yet again following the latest Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

But it seems that Khloe’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, has remained firm in his hope that when Khloe is ready to resume her search for Mr. Right, she’ll decide to give him a second chance.

Lamar has never been shy about the fact that he still has feelings for Khloe, but in recent weeks, he’s been wearing his heart on his sleeve like never before.

Khloe and Lamar once had their own Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff! It was a different time. (Photo via E!)

Earlier this week, Lamar posted a throwback photo from the brief period when he and Khloe were married.

That’s a little weird on its own, but it was Lamar’s caption that really raised eyebrows.

“Missing my best friend. #memories for life,” Odom wrote.

Lamar is a popular presence on Facebook, so most of the comments he received were supportive.

But some followers called Odom out for his allegedly “inappropriate” statement.

Just because Khloe is single, they argued, does not mean that Lamar should feel free to publicly mess with her feelings, especially given how much grief her put her through during their relationship.

Lamar Odom speaks about his time with Khloe Kardashian on Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 in 2022 on CBS.

Lamar was quick to clap back against these criticisms, pointing out that he has the right to express his feelings about his ex.

“I’m human just like everyone else,” Odom wrote.

“Didn’t know we not allowed to miss someone regardless if mistakes were made,” the former NBA star continued.

Khloe and Lamar in happier times. (Photo via Getty)

“But I get it I let people down and I will pay for it forever and that’s ok too. Goodnight Facebook Family.”

We get Lamar’s point, but at the same time, the man really put Khloe through hell, and it might be best for everyone if he just gives her some space.

Yes, folks, Tristan wasn’t the first NBA star to cheat on Khloe.

Lamar Odom has not had much luck over the years. (Photo via ABC)

Lamar was also unfaithful, but despite his infidelity, Khloe was the first one to rush to his side after Odom suffered a near-fatal overdose while they were in the process of ending their marriage.

“He OD’d during the divorce and I was his next of kin, even though it was still, the divorce was still – it was on the judge’s desk,” Kardashian during an episode of the “Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser” podcast.

“It was like two years, or like a year or two of us trying to get the divorce going and then this happened,” Khloe continued.

Khloe and the Kardashians have been quite cordial to Lamar Odom over the years. (Photo via Getty)

“And then we paused the divorce, not for any romantic reasons but I wanted to be able to help take care of him and make sure that he would be OK again.”

Perhaps it was during this time that Lamar realized what a huge mistake he’d made by taking Khloe for granted during their marriage.

It’s probably too late to win her back now — but that won’t stop Lamar from trying!