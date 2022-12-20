Jen Shah House Raid Turned Up Hoard of Counterfeit Jewelry, Fake Designer Bags

These days, Jen Shah is pleading with the court to give her a shorter sentence.

After spending so much time fighting the charges and proclaiming her innocense, Jen confessed her guilt. Now she just wants leniency.

Meanwhile, new pieces of information about her crimes and the investigation continue to emerge.

Many Real Housewives boast massive collections of designer clothes and accessories. In Jen’s case, though, they were counterfeit.

TMZ obtained legal documents pertaining to Jen Shah’s criminal investigation.

In March 2021, federal agents raided her home in Utah.

There, they discovered a sprawling collection of phony designer bags — and luxury jewelry.

Investigators found a collection that included 30 counterfeit bags.

Jen Shah doesn’t strike us as a very good person. This is just our opinion, of course.

The bags were fraudulent, seemingly coming from Chanel, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Valentino, Fendi, and Balenciaga collections.

Additionally, agents got a hold of 40 pieces of jewelry that posed as Chanel, Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Tiffany & Co.

In other words, she had a sprawling hoard of fake luxury goods — all designed to inflate the image of her wealth.

Jen Shah breaks down in tears in this photo from an episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. We don’t feel badly for her.

In March of 2021, federal authorities arrested both Jen Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith.

The arrests were over their then-alleged roles in a horrific and predator telemarketing scheme.

This scam defrauded hundreds of victims, many of whom were senior citizens.

At first, both Jen and Stuart insisted that they were innocent. The two pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

For the longest time, Jen was adamant that she had done nothing wrong.

She gave her castmates hell for doubting her. And Jen continued to behave this way even as all of her co-conspirators entered guilty pleas — including Stuart.

Jen Shah is pictured here on the premiere of the second season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Then, in July, Jen dramatically changed her stance. She pleaded guilty in court.

She had brought multiple castmates to New York. They were there to support her during her battle to “prove her innocence.”

Jen did not warn them in advance about her plan to alter her plea. She just did it — after months of lies.

“In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere,” Jen told the court, “I agreed with others to commit wire fraud.”

She confessed: “I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I’m so sorry.”

Part of Jen’s plea agreement means paying $6 million of the $9 million that she owes. This payment is restitution.

Jen’s belongings are supposed to contribute towards the $6 million restitution.

While her bags and jewelry were a disappointment — as knockoffs, they do not have the financial value of brand name goods — some of her possessions are actually legit.

Jen owns actual Versace, Moncler, Prada, Lanin, and David Jurman accessories. Or, she did. The proceeds from these items will go towards (literally) paying for her crimes.

That is not all, of course. Jen is also looking at a prison sentence.

She is facing up to 30 years in prison. Her sentencing hearing will take place on January 6, 2023.

Jen has asked the court to give her a shorter sentence. She is throwing herself on the mercy of the court and seeking leniency.