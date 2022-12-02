Angie Katsanevas: Jen Shah Swindled Me Out of $15,000!

Right now, it doesn’t sound like Jen Shah is likely to appear on RHOSLC again any time soon.

It’s hard to film for reality television when you’re in prison.

Also? Now that she has admitted to her crimes, maybe some viewers don’t want to see someone who preys upon the elderly and vulnerable.

Jen can still use her remaining episodes to win over fans, right? Problem is, this week’s episode seemed to show Jen swindle someone out of $15,000. That’s not a good look.

Angie Katsanevas really, really wants to be a Full Housewife with a long and illustrious career on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

At least, that is the impression that she is giving.

That doesn’t mean that her swindling accusations against Jen are false. Jen is very much a swindler. She’s about to go to prison for it.

So, Angie planned and also hosted a birthday party for Jen’s husband, Sharrieff.

She did not love Jen pouring champagne on her head. That’s … pretty reasonable.

Sure, some viewers felt that she overreacted. But everybody’s allowed to not want that to happen.

But then there is the price tag. Angie says that the birthday party cost $15,000.

According to her, that’s $3k for flowers, $4k for the bar, $600 on the cake, $750 for the piano, $4k for catering, $1.5k for the dance floor.

Then $500 for cleanup. $900 for dancers. $3k for the casino tables. $1.5k for the tables. And $4k for appetizers.

Jen Shah speaks here during a confessional on season two of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Now, we’re no big city mathematicians, but that adds up to well over $15,000.

Maybe there was overlap with some of the listed expenses? Or maybe she got discounts that factor into the total price but not the individual ones?

Point is, Angie says that Jen has not reimbursed her for this pricey party. Oh, and that she hasn’t actually thanked her, either.

Jen’s side of the story is that, simply put, Angie never sent her a bill for the party.

She also adds that she gave Angie a $5,000 necklace. (That’s either one-third or less than one-fourth of the party’s cost, but okay)

Here’s the thing: Angie doesn’t want to keep the necklace, for an understandable reason.

“The last thing I want to do is keep this necklace and be in public,” Angie told the camera nervously.

“And,” she continued, “have the Southern District of New York find me and take the necklace off my neck.”

While one would hope that no court would seize her necklace in such a manner simply because it is a gift from a criminal … we can understand the fear.

Meanwhile, Jen is grappling with massive legal bills. Win or lose, lawyers do not come cheap.

Jen and her husband discuss an upcoming $200,000 payment to their attorneys.

Between that and Sharrieff Jr. attending medical school, they have a lot of financial concerns on their plate.

And Meredith Marks feels concerned about Jen’s state of mind, particularly in the context of her clashes with Angie.

“I know that she is not in a very great mental state,” Meredith observes. “And having it be exacerbated by friends who are not very supportive.”

Meredith worries: “I feel like she is hitting a breaking point. … It’s frightening.”