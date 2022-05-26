Kailyn Lowry: Here's the REAL Reason I'm Quitting Teen Mom 2!

On Tuesday's Teen Mom 2 reunion show Kailyn Lowry addressed a rumor that had been circulating for months.

During a conversation with Dr. Drew Pinksy Kailyn seemed to confirm that she's quitting the show that made her famous.

The news did not come as a surprise to fans, particularly after the scene from a recent episode in which Lowry flipped off her bosses and boasted that she makes more money from podcasting than she ever did from appearing on MTV.

On the reunion, Pinsky seemed eager to leave the door open for Kail in case she decides to return at a later date.

But Lowry was uninterested in the gesture, and she instead made it clear to viewers that she has every intention of cutting ties with the series.

"I think that we should part ways," she said.

"I think this should be the end."

There are many theories as to why Kail might have chosen to walk away from the Teen Mom franchise.

Some believe she didn't have any say in the matter, and the issue was decided by MTV -- more on that later.

Others are convinced that Lowry is essentially surrendering to her longtime rival Briana DeJesus.

Lowry's defamation lawsuit against DeJesus was dismissed last month, and Bri has been reveling in her victory ever since.

Publicly and repeatedly serving the butt of a joke would wear anyone down on a long enough timeline.

But it seems that Kail reached her decision to leave the show before her latest dust-up with Briana.

In a new interview with the website Daily Pop, Kail opened up about why she chose to part ways with MTV.

"I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids and I didn't feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore," she said, via E! News.

"I decided it was time for me to move on."

Kail went on to admit that she has been affected by the criticism of some of her recent behavior, but she insists that the flak she's received online did not influence her decision.

"I know I get a lot of backlash for some of the choices that I make," she said told Daily Pop.

"But I'm just so open about the things that I do and the mistakes that I've made that I feel good about using my mistakes as an open line of communication with my kids," Kail continued.

"If they have a question about something, we can explain it, we can talk about it."

If the decision really was Kail's, she made it at the perfect time.

It was recently revealed that MTV is combining Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 into one new show titled Teen Mom Legacy.

The move will obviously mean less screen time (and less money) for all the remaining moms.

And while most of the cast is currently filming, it's been rumored that several of the girls will be let go before the series premieres.

(Mackenzie McKee has already been axed.)

So perhaps Kail just wanted to save herself the embarrassment of auditioning for a gig she's held since her teens.

Or maybe she knew that with her not-so-thrilling storylines about redecorating her kitchen, she was unlikely to make the final cut.

In any event, it seems that Lowry's time as part of the Teen Mom franchise has well and truly come to an end.