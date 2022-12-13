Jim Bob Duggar Accused of Abandoning Son Jeremiah as He Awaits His First Child

Starting at an early age, Duggar children are taught that procreation is pretty much their sole reason for being.

From the moment they’re capable of being brainwashed, Jim Bob’s offspring are told that they were put on earth in order to crank out as many babies as possible, and for the most, they happily carry out what they see as their divine duty.

Since he’s the brains behind this operation, you’d think that JB would be super supportive whenever one of his kids pops out another one.

But in a strange turn of events, the patriarch is being accused of neglecting one of his most loyal sons, just as the eager replicant prepares to welcome his first kid.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann are expecting their first child. And they recently shared some exciting updates with fans! (Photo via Instagram)

Yes, Jeremiah Duggar’s wife, Hannah Wissman, is expecting her first child.

It’s an exciting time for the young couple, and they’ve been gleefully sharing updates with fans as they feather their nest in preparation for the big arrival.

But some folks who follow Jer and Hannah on social media have noticed that they don’t seem very well-prepared for parenthood.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann are expecting their first child! And fans want to know why they’re being so secretive about it. (Photo via Instagram)

Hannah and Jeremiah have been living in a camper since October, and it seems that they have no plans to move into a more permanent home once the baby arrives.

Hannah was asked about the situation during a recent Instagram Q&A, and she seemed unconcerned.

“Honestly, I love the camper so much, and I think it’ll work great while the baby is still little,” she told her followers.

“We will move into a house eventually, but we aren’t in a rush. This has been perfect for us right now,” she said.

Hannah went on to say that she and Jeremiah are happily “keeping things pretty simple.”

“Maybe I can say the whole camper is her nursery?!” Wissmann joked at one point.

Fans were less inclined to see the humor in the situation, with many pointing out that it’s not easy for three people to live comfortably in a trailer.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Duggar are expecting! The couple made the announcement with this special photo.

“It’s nice, but it’s going to feel very small once their baby arrives,” one commenter wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“Where is their child supposed to live? In their bedroom? That won’t work out for very long!” another added.

“What are they gonna do once she starts poppin’ out more kids? Because I only see one bedroom there!” a third noted.

Congrats are in order for Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann. They’re expecting their first child! (Photo via Instagram)

Others were quick to point out that Jim Bob is definitely a position to provide his son and daughter-in-law with some assistance … but apparently he chooses not to.

“[Jim Bob] owns a ton of land & rentals. You’d think they might buy one or build a house on one,” one person wrote.

“These couples have no big school debt, probably no debt at all. They probably also have little credit history either.”

“JB used to give houses to the newlyweds. Now he seems to just give them some land to park a trailer on. I suspect that a lot of the house-getting money has been spent on legal fees,” another noted.

“Weirdly, it seems to be the norm in their circle these days,” yet another chimed in.

Yes, Josh Duggar is in prison on child porn charges, and Jim Bob seems to be footing the bill for his appeal, which has probably placed quite a strain on the family purse strings.

Josh Duggar in jail, where he belongs. (Photo via NBC)

But as always, certain Duggar fans were eager to downplay that aspect of the story.

“It’s because real estate is so damn expensive now, and [the] cost of living in their part of Arkansas is definitely going up,” wrote one such supporter.

We suppose that’s part of the issue — but Jim Bob’s certainly not helping the problem by blowing all his money on unsuccessful political campaigns and legal fees for his monstrous eldest son!