Jeremiah Duggar & Hannah Wissmann Reveal Baby’s Gender, Due Date and More!

Back in August, Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann revealed that they’re expecting their first child.

At the time, fans clamored for more information, but the the couple was tight-lipped.

Last week, Hannah promised that more updates would be posted soon, and she certainly delivered!

The couple kicked things off with an Instagram Story in which Hannah teased some big announcements.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Duggar are expecting! The couple made the announcement with this special photo.

“There is something we wanted to tell you guys … is it a boy or a girl?” Hannah told her fans before posting a poll for followers.

“So, place your guess quick before we tell you what it is!”

Hannah and Jeremiah had newly returned from a trip to Florida, and they explained that they were ready to share some big news with fans now that they were safely back home.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann are expecting their first child. And they recently shared some exciting updates with fans! (Photo via Instagram)

From there, Jeremiah posted pics from the couple’s gender reveal party, which apparently took place sometime last week.

The photos showed pink confetti raining down from a helicopter.

“We cannot wait to meet our sweet baby GIRL!!!!” Jeremiah gushed in the caption for the post.

Jeremiah and Hannah recently shared with fans that they’re expecting a girl. (Photo via Instagram)

“It was extremely special to have family and friends come celebrate with us!! @sus.wiss put together such a great reveal and so many helped make it a fun evening and clean it all up afterwards.

“Baby girl, you are so, SO loved!!

To the disappointment of some fans, Hannah did not announce her due date.

Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar seem like a happy couple. (Photo via Instagram)

But as In Touch points out, we have enough information that we can put together a rough timeline.

The outlet notes that it’s possible to learn the gender of a fetus at 14 weeks, but gender reveal ultrasounds generally take place around the 20-week mark.

Since Hannah and Jeremiah shared the news in August — and they probably waited until Hannah was at least a couple months along — it’s safe to assume that she’s at least 20 weeks into the pregnancy.

That would mean that she’s expecting her bundle of joy sometime in late winter or early spring of 2023.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann are expecting their first child! And some fans want to know why they’re being so secretive about it. (Photo via Instagram)

“From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years to the sweetest dates and then creating a home together, you are my absolute favorite part of every single day,” Hannah wrote on Instagram over the summer.

“God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can’t wait to see you as a dad!!”

Jeremiah was equally effusive in gushing about his wife and forthcoming baby girl:

Hooray for Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Duggar! They confirmed in August that baby #1 is on the way.

“I’m so grateful for the many blessings in life right now. The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way,” he wrote.

Needless to say, these are exciting times for Hannah and Jeremiah.

And it seems they’re happy to have fans sharing in the joy!