Howard Stern TRASHES Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Docuseries, Slams Couple as "Whiny Bitches"

Howard Stern is royally pissed at a couple of former Royals.

On Monday, a few days after the six-part docuseries Harry & Meghan premiered on Netflix, the long-time talk show host took aim at the program’s alleged protagonists.

“It’s been painful,” Stern said of watching the special.

“I don’t — I wouldn’t stay with it, but my wife wants to watch it, so, you know, we have shows we watch, but they come off like such whiny bitches… I just don’t get it.”

The documentary takes viewers behind the scenes of both Harry and Meghan’s life right now, along with their lives as active members of the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess, of course, walked away from these duties in early 2020.

They’ve since relocated to California and have wanted to tell their own story ever since.

It’s just not a story Stern feels a need to hear any part of.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her new Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

“I get Prince Harry being pissed off at the monarchy for his mother,” Stern continued.

“They treated her like sh-t…I feel bad for Prince Harry losing his mother and all that. So you got my empathy there.

“But Jesus Christ, when those two start whining about ‘wah wah wah, and they don’t like me’ and she wants to be beloved in this country…it’s just very weird to watch two people who keep screaming, ‘We wanted our privacy, we wanted the press to leave us alone.’

“And then what is their special that they put out on Netflix — showing you them and their kids and their life. It’s like the Kardashians except boring. You know what I mean?”

To be clear, not once have Meghan or Harry ever asked for privacy.

They left the Royal Family because Harry legitimately feared for his wife’s well-being and because they were sick of living amid a bunch of old, stodgy, spoiled racists.

This seems to be a pretty integral points that critics continue to miss.

Meg and Harry smile in public. That’s probably a violation of royal protocol. (Photo via Getty)

Stern also expressed confusion over what Harry and Meghan want out of releasing their six-part Netflix series, asking on air:

“Where do you go with this?

“Is this your career…talking about how humiliated you were being part of, I don’t know, living in a castle — and it’s hard to relate to. It looks pretty terrific to me.

“If it was me, I never had to worry about money and never had to worry about work.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 03: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

To wrap up this segment, Stern then made a bold prediction.

Based solely on his own opinion, of course.

“I think he’s eventually not gonna dig her,” the shock shock said, forecasting a divorce.

“I’m telling you.”