Kate Chastain PREGNANT with First Baby! Check Out the Bravo Star’s Baby Bump!

Kate Chastain is preparing to set sail for unchartered territory:

Parenthood!

The Below Deck star and Florida native is pregnant with her first child, People Magazine has now confirmed.

She is due to give birth in May.

“I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother,” Chastain told the outlet this week. “It’s something I’ve always hoped for so this is truly a dream come true!

Chastain was a full-time cast member the wildly popular Bravo series for six seasons before leaving the show in February 2020.

She went on to executive produce and host Bravo’s Chat Room… is a regular on the network’s series Below Deck Galley Talk … and is one of the contestants on Peacock’s upcoming reality competition series, The Traitors.

On Instagram, meanwhile, she’s gone ahead and give us a glimpse at her baby bump:

“I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you,” wrote the 39-year old as a caption.

Chastain also explained to People why she went public with the pregnancy reveal… while promoting two of her main projects for Bravo:

“With new episodes of Below Deck Galley Talk about to air on Bravo after Christmas and The Traitors premiering on Peacock on Jan. 12, 2023, there’s just no hiding my baby bump any longer!”

After six seasons serving as the Chief Stewardess, Chastain mimicked Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Family exit announcement in February 2020, writing at the time:

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land-based role.

“I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen.”

Chastain came on board Below Deck in its second season, which debuted in August 2014.

In response to this baby bombshell, many within the Below Deck family shared their joy for the star in her Instagram post’s comments, including the show’s current Chief Stef Fraser Olender.

“Eeeeek the news is out!!” he wrote. “Sooooo excited for you my angel.”

Below Deck Mediterranean alum and Galley Talk’s Colin Macy-O’Toole also remarked: “Congrats Kate!!”

Meanwhile, in other major Below Deck news this week, Captain Lee Rosbach announced he’s leaving the show after 10 seasons due to ongoing health concerns.

“My injury is getting worse,” Rosback said in a confessional on the latest Below Deck episode, referring to nerve problems that have made it difficult to merely walk.

“One of my biggest problems now is I’m not able to observe. I don’t know who’s doing what, it’s my job.”

“I owe it to my crew to do right by them.

“They expect that out of me. There comes a point if a captain is really being objective, he should be putting the best interests of his crew first.”