Josh Duggar: A Look at His Surprisingly Extravagant Christmas Behind Bars!

It’s been over a year since Josh Duggar was convicted on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

But for most of that time, Josh was held in a county jail near Fayetteville, Arkansas as he awaited placement in a more permanent facility.

That means that this will be the 34-year-old’s first Christmas in federal prison.

And while the thought of Josh spending the holiday season in jail — where he belongs — is an undeniably comforting one, it’s hard not to be upset by the news that his Christmas will be a surprisingly comfortable one.

Josh Duggar in jail, where he belongs. (Photo via NBC)

According to a new report from Radar Online, Josh will enjoy a surprisingly sumptuous feast in the prison cafeteria.

The site obtained sample menus from previous holiday seasons and found that residents of Seagoville Federal Correctional Institution typically a receive a meal featuring both chicken and ham.

Last year’s dinner reportedly featured “mashed potatoes with chicken gravy, cranberry sauce, broccoli cheese and rice casserole, buttered corn on the cob, and two dinner rolls.”

Josh Duggar is a horrible person. (Photo via Instagram)

The prison cafeteria probably won’t be winning a Michelin star anytime soon, but it’s still better than what Josh deserves.

And not only will the prisoners get to enjoy a special meal, it seems a full evening of activities has been planned.

According to Radar, Seagoville will have “have a recreational music band playing holiday music,” as well as board games available for the inmates.

Josh and Anna Duggar in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

Considering the Duggars don’t allow any form of secular music, Josh might wind up having more fun than his family on Christmas.

We’re not sure if Jim Bob allows board games, but he’s generally opposed to all kinds of fun, so probably not.

Amazingly, it seems that Josh and the other inmates will also be getting a visit from Santa.

Josh and Anna Duggar with three of their seven children. (Photo via Instagram)

Or, more accurately, they’ll be lining up in front of a representative from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, who will be “providing the inmate population with holiday bags filled with various consumable items.”

Again, it’s probably not the most cheerful occasion, but as always, Josh will be having an easier time than his long-suffering wife, who will be forced to put on a happy face and try to make the holidays as festive as possible for the couple’s seven kids.

Insiders say Anna is dreading the holidays, and it’s not hard to see why.

Josh Duggar might soon be back in court for his appeal. (Photo via Getty)

She’s reportedly just scraping by with help from her in-laws, and Christmas is sure to be a strain on Anna’s finances and emotional state, both of which have already been stretched thin.

“The holidays have been difficult,” says a source close to the situation.

“Josh has done terrible things – she’s still dealing with that betrayal, but she misses him. Josh is all she knows; they met in 2006. He was a good boyfriend, husband and dad until he wasn’t,” the insider adds.

Josh and Anna Duggar stand here and pose for a professional family photo. What an effed up couple. (Photo via Instagram)

Well, at least Anna can console herself with the knowledge that Josh is having a pleasant Christmas.

As a Duggar woman, she’s surely accustomed to putting her husband’s happiness ahead of her own.