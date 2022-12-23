Vicki Gunvalson Was "Jealous, Mad" When Tamra Judge Was Re-Hired and She Was Not!

Some time early next year, viewers will see Tamra Judge on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17.

This will be her big comeback. Fans have been anticipating it — with varying levels of enthusiasm — for nearly three years.

Vicki Gunvalson did film with Tamra briefly, but is not reclaiming her orange.

And she is now plainly admitting just how “jealous” she felt that her friend received an invitation to return while she did not.

Vicki Gunvalson spoke to E!’s Daily Pop about her divorce, about filming UGT, and about her FOMO over a friend’s good fortune.

This week, former OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson spoke to Us Weekly about her emotional journey.

Not everyone handles complicated news with as much grace and dignity as they might wish.

“I was jealous, mad,” Vicki confessed.

Vicki Gunvalson was on The Real Housewives of Orange County for fourteen years, since its inception. Tamra Judge was on the show for 12 years. Then, suddenly, they were both gone from the series.

Apparently, despite a general consensus among viewers that Vicki’s absence was not the problem with RHOC, she expected something else.

“I thought the phone would be ringing for [me],” she admitted.

Vicki characterized her reaction to Tamra’s return: “I’m like, ‘Hello, Andy [Cohen], you’re not calling me!’”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson makes an incredulous expression at the suggestion that her archenemy is prettier than she is.

Vicki isn’t just an OG to this series. The franchise debuted in 2006. Vicki was there from the start.

However, despite her legacy status, she has come around to a new way of thinking.

At least, as far as her reaction to Tamra’s good news is concerned.

Tamra Judge marked her Season 17 return with this behind-the-scenes GIF.

“I’m so happy for her,” Vicki gushed about Tamra’s return to the show.

“She really wanted it more than me,” she then claimed without providing any real evidence.

Vicki then very accurately asserted that “She’s good TV.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge positively SCREAMED “that’s my opinion!” at her castmate during a Reunion Special. The moment has created a very unflattering meme.

Tamra’s time on the show spanned for nearly as long as Vicki’s.

Vicki began with Season 1, Episode 1 and lasted all the way through Season 14 — though she was, for that final season, a “Friend” of the Housewives.

Meanwhile, Tamra joined during Season 3, back in 2007. She and Vicki exited the show the same week — announcing the news in January of 2020.

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tres Amigas, Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson, and Tamra Judge enjoy the festivities until Shannon’s hair catches on fire.

Tamra and Vicki retained and even strengthened their friendship after leaving the show.

Meanwhile, the third of the Tres Amigas, Shannon Beador, fell out with both of them.

These two factions have presented very different versions of how all of that fallout went down.

Meanwhile, Vicki confirmed (again) that she will appear on an episode or two of Season 17.

“It was great,” she said of filming with Tamra. “loved it. Loved my girls.”

“I loved my Tamra,” Vicki expressed. She also mentioned enjoying her time with Shannon despite past conflict. “We’re good together.”

Does Vicki want her orange back? Yes. And she hopes to get it.

“That’s Bravo’s decision, right. And then, at that time, I address it,” she acknowledged gracefully.

Vicki then added that “My filming days hopefully aren’t over.”