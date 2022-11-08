Jinger Duggar Previews Upcoming Memoir: I’m Ready to Expose ALL the Lies!

Jinger Duggar has finally talked at length about her impending memoir.

And if you’re Jinger Duggar’s infamous parents, Jim Bob and Michelle?

You may wanna go on an extended vacation early next year in order to avoid some negative press and a whole lot of scrutiny over the controversial ways in which you raised your 19 children.

Jinger Duggar stares intensely into the camera in this still image from a YouTube video she recorded.

We first learned in mid-October that Jinger had penned a book.

Titled “Becoming Free Indeed,” the book’s publishing company previously summarized the theme of the tell-all as follows:

Jinger recounts how she began to question the harmful ideology of her youth and learned to embrace true freedom in Christ.

It sure sounds like Duggar is about to spill a great deal of tea about her religious, strict and conservative loved ones, wouldn’t you say?

Jinger Duggar is preparing to release a new memoir. And fans are anxious to see how her family will react. (Photo via Instagram)

In a YouTube video recorded on Monday meanwhile, the 28-year old Counting On alum touched on this memoir for the first time.

“This has been the hardest thing I’ve ever done. But I think it’s the most important,” Duggar captioned the footage.

“This is a book about me and my spiritual journey, a journey of disentangling truth from lies.

“In it, I share stories from my life — stories that nobody saw while the TV cameras were rolling: stories of fear and uncertainty but also of discovery and hope.”

Jinger Duggar has released her own blend of coffee grounds. Are she and Jeremy desperate for money? (Photo via Instagram)

Lies? Stories no one saw on TV? Stories of fear and uncertainty?!?

Are we really about to go behind the scenes of the Duggar family? And is one of their own daughters truly about to call Jim Bob and Michelle out for just how effed up their views and practices actually are?

We’ll find out soon, folks.

Jinger and Jeremy are catching a lot of flak for their first children’s book. (Photo via Instagram)

In this same video, Jinger explains why this book is important to her, saying she lost friends over the years in the church as her and her husband’s lives took them away from religion.

“While that’s not my story — I’m a Christian who loves Jesus and wants to follow him — I have, like those friends, rejected much of the teaching I heard for many years,” Jinger said.

“My faith is still intact, but it has changed.

“Instead of leaving the faith entirely, I’ve been disentangling it.”

Happy Resurrection Sunday! That’s the caption Jinger Duggar wrote as a caption to this photo, which was taken on Easter.

Jinger has been wearing pants of late.

She’s clearly been distancing herself from her parents in the wake of brother Josh being found guilty of downloading sexually explicit photos and videos of children under the age of 12.

“The process has been more emotionally exhausting than I thought it would be, and it’s been tough because it’s so personal,” Jinger continued on YouTube.

“At times I wondered if I should even write it.

“But I know it’s necessary and I’m thankful God has given me the strength to finish it.”

Counting On alum Jinger Duggar shows her bare arms while gazing lovingly at her husband, who shared this photo.

While this is Jinger’s first solo project, it’s not her first time releasing a book … she joined Jana Duggar, Jill Duggar Dillard and Jessa Duggar Seewald as a co-author for 2015’s Growing Up Duggar: It’s All About Relationships.

Jinger also co-wrote The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God alongside husband Jeremy Vuolo, and the pair released the children’s book You Can Shine So Bright! in 2022.

Duggar said on Monday that she now rejects much of the teachings that were drilled into her as a kid by Bill Gothard, the Institute in Basic Life Principle and her parents.

Jinger Duggar is making yet another bold fashion statement. Clearly, she’s loving her life of freedom!

“I share these stories because I want to be an encouragement to any of you who may be struggling to work through what you were taught, while still loving Jesus,” Jinger said…

“This book is an invitation into my life, so you can see through the highs and lows, through the good and the difficult and through the changes in what I believe and how I live.”

Becoming Free Indeed is scheduled to hit bookshelves on January 31, 2023.