Janelle Brown Was “Living a Lie” Before Finally Ditching Kody

Now that Janelle Brown confirmed her separation from Kody, it’s truly official.

Sure, we all knew that Janelle was living elsewhere after leaving Kody in the dust.

And the writing was on the wall long before that.

Before the two finally broke up, Janelle had essentially been “living a lie” about the state of her marriage.

An inside source has opened up to In Touch Weekly just days after fans finally heard Janelle use the word “separated.”

“Janelle needed to move on,” the insider explained.

At the risk of stating the obvious, the source detailed that “they grew apart.” That’s for sure.

Janelle Brown appears to have slimmed down of late. She looks great, doesn’t she?

The insider added that Janelle and Kody simply “weren’t compatible anymore.”

After nearly three decades of marriage, that can happen. But they also had some unique circumstances.

In addition to sharing their separation on a Sister Wives teaser, the two have reportedly ended their spiritual marriage. Just as we had previously heard from reliable insiders.

Janelle Brown is featured in this scene from a Season 17 episode of Sister Wives.

“She’s looking forward to leaving all that baggage behind,” the source shared optimistically.

“And,” the insider noted, Janelle is eager to begin “starting a new life.”

Countless Sister Wives fans are also overjoyed that she is finally getting that chance!

Just days ago, reports confirmed still earlier reports that Kody and Janelle were over.

This time, the news came that the two had formally dissolved their spiritual marriage.

Previously, we had heard that Janelle “outgrew him.” Which, frankly, viewers had known for a long time.

Then, of course, came the actual teaser.

During it, Janelle revealed that she and Kody had been “separated” for “months.”

And knowing that reality television generally films well in advance of airing, this makes it clear that fans haven’t been imagining the widening gulf between them.

It is no surprise to anyone to see Janelle following in Christine’s footsteps.

Christine left Kody after years of emotional neglect. They were, in a sense, over long before they officially split.

Janelle and Christine are close. Their friendship did not end with Christine’s spiritual marriage to Kody. The man himself, of course, seemed to resent this.

Janelle Brown took to Instagram to confess that she has decorated prematurely, while polling her fans and followers on their plans. (Image Credit: Instagram)

We actually received a pretty hard-to-miss visual hint that Janelle had moved on — and also moved — just weeks ago.

She shared a photo of her tree, asking followers if they had decorated early this year. Janelle herself certainly had.

But where was the tree? Not in Janelle’s five-wheeler. Fans took it as a sign that Janelle was in new, Kody-free digs.

Janelle deserves to live her best life. Like Christine, she deserves love and respect and companionship.

She could receive all of this in a plural marriage. Perhaps, at one time, she truly did. But if so, that was long in the past.

Kody has made his feelings extremely clear over the years, even if he himself seems to be in denial about his favoritism. Janelle deserves to be happy.