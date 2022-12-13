Meghan Markle & Prince Harry BLAST Royal Family: Those Liars Fed Us to the Wolves!

Well, folks, the new trailer for the second half Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series has arrived.

And if you thought the Sussexes went a little too easy on the royal family in the first three episodes, then you might be in for a treat!

In our first look at the three installments that are set to debut on Thursday, Harry and Meghan have taken the gloves off, and this time, they’re not pulling any punches!

The most talked about portion of the trailer involves the complex relationship between the Windsors, the Sussexes, and the notorious British tabloid media.

For years, it’s been rumored that the royals cut a cold-blooded deal with the press:

They would offer up information about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and turn a blind eye to certain breaches in ethics, and in exchange, the British rags would go a little easier on Charles and company.

It’s not clear if Harry and Meghan will explicitly confirm or deny these allegations in the doc, but they seem to strongly hint that the Windsors were in league with some of London’s most infamous vultures.

Harry and Meghan celebrate Archie’s birthday in the new trailer for their Netflix doc. (Photo via Netflix)

At one point in the trailer, Harry claims that he and Meghan were the victims of what he describes as “institutional gaslighting.”

“I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves,” Meghan later specifies, seemingly indicating that the royals didn’t simply abandon the Sussexes, but were instead part of a coordinated effort to bring the couple down.

“They were happy to lie to protect my brother (Prince William), they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” Harry adds.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her new Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

If that’s as specific as the allegations get, then the royals might once again get off easy.

But if Harry and Meghan go into details and deliver receipts, then this might be the long-awaited nail in the coffin for their relationship with the Windsors.

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see Harry and Meghan’s longtime friend Tyler Perry talking about his decision to support the couple when they first arrived in America after stepping down from royal life.

Harry and Meghan are offering an intimate view of their lives in their new Netflix special. (Photo via Netflix)

“They wanted to be free to love and be happy,” Perry tells the filmmakers. “I applauded that.”

In one scene that’s sure to be a tearjerker, Meghan holds a very young Archie up to a photo of Diana and “introduces” the baby to his grandmother.

“Who’s that? Grandma? Yeah. It’s your Grandma Diana,” Meghan can be heard saying.

Baby Archie “meets” Diana in a scene from Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

We’re sure international tissue usage will skyrocket in response to that heartbreaking moment.

Importantly, the scene serves to remind us that Harry and Meghan’s series is not meant to be a hit-piece targeted at the royal family.

Rather, it’s intended to offer fans a glimpse at the couple’s private lives and remind critics that they’re just regular people living normal, quiet lives in Southern California.

Meghan tells her side of the story. (Photo via Netflix)

No doubt some fans will be disappointed if the Sussexes once again fail to go on the offensive against some of the more nefarious members of Harry’s family.

But if he and Meghan are truly hoping to enter a more peaceful time in their lives, showing discretion and restraint might be the smartest strategies available to them.