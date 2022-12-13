Selena Gomez Gets Fat-Shamed By Justin Bieber Fans, Responds In Heartbreaking Fashion

Sometimes, an emoji is worth a thousand words.

And in this case, every one of those words is both infuriating and super sad.

You see, for some reason, Justin Bieber fans can’t stop obsessing over his relationship with Selena Gomez — even though they broke up in 2018, and he’s been married to someone else for the past four years.

And sometimes these simple cretins attempt to bring meaning to their sad little worlds by hurling needlessly cruel comments at Selena.

Selena Gomez is on the receiving end of some unwelcome attention this week. (Photo via Getty)

The latest bizarre conversation about Selena’s past began with a TikTok video about her weight.

To be fair, it seems that the person who made this video thought that they were being sensitive and sympathetic.

“The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin,” the OP wrote over a montage of images of Selena.

They then shared a screenshot of an old fan comment reading:

“Selena Gomez posted a beautiful selfie earlier and I commented to her, ‘Justin Bieber really messed up. I still love both of you though, Jelena forever<3.”

“No love. [He’d] rather models. I’m just too normal,” Selena allegedly replied to the comment.

Selena Gomez looking stunning, as always. (Photo via Instagram)

It was an unusually candid remark from Selena, but the singer seemed to confirm its legitimacy this week by commenting on the November TikTok with a sad-face emoji.

But now there’s widespread disagreement about what Gomez meant by that wordless comment.

Some fans think she was trying to convey that she’s bummed by Justin’s preference for skinnier girls — but that seems unlike Selena.

What’s more likely is that she’s annoyed by the fact that fans are still obsessing over her weight in this fashion.

“Her weight shouldn’t even be a subject of conversation,” one commenter wrote.

“Maybe she’s upset you guys are constantly bringing up her body changing over the years,” another added.

Selena Gomez looking as gorgeous as ever. Not that we’re surprised. (Photo via Instagram)

We’re sure the ongoing commmentary about her physique occasionally gets Selena down, but fortunately, it seems that for the most part, she’s not terribly bothered by it.

“Honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people b-tch about it anyway,” Selena said.

“‘You’re too small, you’re too big, this doesn’t fit, meh meh meh.’ B-tch, I’m perfect just the way I am. Moral of the story? BYE!”

You go, Selena Gomez! Here she is in one of her many iconic looks! (Photo via Getty)

The confidence is admirable, but at the same time, we should all bear in mind Selena has faced a slew of health issues over the years, and she would probably prefer that internet randos keep their observations about her physique to themselves.

As for the rumors that Selena is still all torn up about Justin and his taste in women — well, we think the recent pics of Gomez hanging out with Hailey attest to the fact that there’s no truth to those reports.

Perhaps the internet should just chill with the constant speculation and simply allow this woman to continue shining!