Janelle Brown DUMPS Kody! It’s Finally Over, Insider Claims!

According to a source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, Janelle Brown has at last arrived at the same conclusion as her good friend, Christine Brown.

She has allegedly left her miserable marriage.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” an insider just told In Touch Weekly, emphasizing that Janelle “outgrew him.”

To be clear, Janelle herself has NOT issued any sort of statement that confirms this alleged development.

Back when Christine left Kody, she was the first person to tell us in November 2, stating at the time:

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

Once again, Janelle has said nothing of this sort.

However, TLC viewers have witnessed for weeks the extreme tension between Janelle and Kody.

“You and I have been acting like we weren’t a married couple for most of our marriage,” the patriarch told his wife on the December 4 episode of Sister Wives, adding in awkward fashion:

“I don’t know why it’s been OK for so many years. And it’s not now. You actually live like a single woman.”

Janelle pushed back against the husband demanding her loyalty, arguing in this same scene that she’s simply been acting the way she thought she was supposed to as the member of a plural household.

Janelle Brown opens up here during a confessional on the 17th season of Sister Wives.

“I always felt like I had to make my own decisions for me. I thought that was what plural marriage was about,” Janelle — who spiritually married Kody in 1993 — told her partner. “Being independent.”

Janelle later added:

“Things are remembered differently by each partner in a long-term relationship. I’m trying to determine now, if we’re viable in the future.”

Kody, for his part, seemed convinced on the episode, labeling Janelle as “aloof.”

“Buying an RV and moving into it … single woman decision,” Kody also told Janelle on air. “Going to see your kids without your husband for holidays … single woman decisions.”

If Janelle truly has left her cruel spouse, it shouldn’t come as a huge shocker to fans of this show.

On Season 16, she told Kody to “f-ck off” after he lectured her about his COVID-19 protocols.

This month, on an episode filmed over a year ago, Janelle confessed to questioning her marriage.

“I never thought I’d be in a place where I would be questioning my relationship, but the last few years, I’ve began to wonder if we’re compatible anymore,” Janelle said of her relationship.

“Maybe this doesn’t work anymore for me, I don’t know.”

Previously, on a January 2022 installment, Janelle also stated:

“I’ve caught myself in the last few weeks really reflecting and being like, ‘OK, look: Do I still choose plural marriage?’ Yeah, I still choose it, but I’ve had to [make] that conscious decision with myself.

“My children are almost grown and there’s not a huge necessity anymore to stay. With Kody and I right now, our relationship is pretty strained. And you know, it’s easy to walk away.”

Has she actually done so after all this emotional torture?

Yes, Janelle’s aunt told In Touch a couple weeks ago.

“As far as any relationship, any marriage goes, I think [Janelle’s] similar to, in Meri [Brown]’s situation where she’s just staying in a marriage that’s not really a marriage,” this aunt told In Touch.

“I don’t think they’ve had a marriage for a long, long, long time. It’s just platonic.”