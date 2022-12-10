Kourtney Kardashian: It Took Me 10 Friggen Months to Bounce Back After IVF Treatments!

It turns out that Travis Barker did all of that wanking for nothing.

He and Kourtney Kardashian documented their struggles to conceive. They wanted to expand their family.

But Kourt had a particularly hard time attempting IVF.

Now, ten months later, she reveals that she has finally begun to recover her energy. And she has something to tell her fans.

While undergoing IVF treatments, including hormone shots, Kourtney Kardashian suffered some unpleasant side effects.

She experienced weight gain. And she also began to undergo symptoms akin to those of menopause.

All of that took its toll on her body. This week, she revealed that she is beginning to bounce back.

“Finally started getting my energy back,” Kourtney announced on her Instagram Story.

She then detailed that she is now “10 months after IVF.”

Kourt shared a message of hope, encouraging that “for anyone else going through it, it gets better!”

She wrote this message alongside a photo of her using a treadmill.

The image itself appeared in black and white.

But Kourtney’s strings of happy, even satisfied looking emoji faces appeared in color.

Kourtney and Travis married this year. They had three weddings, in fact.

Obviously (given, you know, the math involved) Kourtney wrapped up her IVF treatments months earlier.

And, as Kourtney herself said of the hormone shots and more, “it hasn’t been the most amazing experience.”

In fact, Kourt was initially hesitant to undergo IVF at all.

But reviewing advice left the mother of three feeling “a little bit pushed” into doing it.

Simply put, conventional wisdom says to not hesitate or “waste” any time beyond a certain age.

“If you even look anything up online about things you can do to help get pregnant …” Kourt previously explained.

Speaking of this advice, Kourtney noted “it says on there, like, ‘If you’re over 40’ — or it might even say something younger.”

Kourt then continued: “it says, ‘Go right away.’”

That is generally good advice … but that doesn’t mean that the treatments will work for everyone.

Or that everyone will ultimately be glad that they attempted it.

Clearly, Kourt was not the most satisfied customer. The toll that the hormone treatments took on her body were too much.

Travis also spoke about his role in all of this. Of course, his contributions were considerably less invasive.

He was happy to document it all — for The Kardashians, and to help normalize the role of sperm-wielders in all of this.

“I don’t care if I’m cumming in a cup, or whatever,” Travis previously stated. “It’s real life.”

“If any of that can help people – seeing Kourtney’s journey through IVF, which is super hard for a woman,” Travis expressed at the time.

He added: “You saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That’s real.”

Travis then went on: “And there’s however many millions of dudes that have to go give their semen for this same procedure. So it’s, like, relatable, you know? I’ve never been fazed by any of that.”