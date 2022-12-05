Donald Trump: We Should Just Tear Up the Constitution and Make Me President Again!

These are difficult times for former president Donald Trump.

With Kanye West publicly praising Hitler and crediting Nazis with the invention of the microphone, Trump is no longer the nation’s most high-profile nutjob.

No doubt Trump has been consumed with envy as he’s spent the last two weeks watching Kanye set fire to his career and legacy and making countless headlines in the process.

We don’t know for sure that Trump’s latest actions are part of an effort to regain the title of Most Dangerous Narcissist in America, but the race for that dubious honor has certainly heated up!

Just weeks after Trump announced plans to run for president in 2024, the real estate magnate-turned-reality TV star returned to his favorite topic of conversation:

Yes, Trump is once again claiming that Democrats stole the 2020 election, as he’s demanding that action be taken to rectify the situation …

… Even if that action requires investigators to totally disregard the laws and foundational principles that Trump claims to care so much about.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform over the weekend.

“Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

Trump seemed to draw inspiration from Elon Musk’s unsealing of documents related to Twitter’s handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Nothing in those documents suggested that the site was involved in any collusion to help Democrats steal an election, but old Donnie is like a dog with a bone.

But while there was a time when Trump’s remarks might have been taken seriously, this time around, 45 was condemned by high-ranking politicians from both sides of the aisle.

“Republicans are going to have to work out their issues with the former president and decide whether they’re going to break from him and return to some semblance of reasonableness or continue to lean in to the extremism, not just of Trump, but Trumpism,” incoming Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries said.

Of course, Jeffries condemnation doesn’t come as a surprise.

What’s surprising is the fact that various Republicans are also imploring Trump to STFU.

“There is a political process that has to go forward before anybody is a frontrunner or anybody is even the candidate for the party,” said Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee

“I believe that people certainly are going to take into consideration a statement like this as they evaluate a candidate.”

“The Constitution is set for a reason, to protect the rights of every American,” Rep.-elect Mike Lawler, R-NY Lawler chimed in, according to Yahoo News.

“I think the former president would be well-advised to focus on the future, if he is going to run for president again.”

Of course, the reason for Trump’s sudden popularity decline among prominent Republicans probably has everything to do with concerns about his electability and nothing to do with lack of ethics.

But the important thing is that our nation might be moving toward a Trump-less future, which can only be a wonderful thing for American politics.