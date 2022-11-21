Kanye West: Screw Donald Trump! I’m Running For President Too!

Last week, surrounded by hundreds of supporters and roughly four thousand American flags, Donald Trump announced that he’ll be running for president in 2024.

The news didn’t come as much of a surprise, of course.

In fact, it’s a pretty safe bet that Trump will run for president in every election between now and the time when his diet of rage and Big Macs finally catches up with him.

But the latest news about Trump’s opposition is a little unexpected, if only because we didn’t think this election could handle any more crazy.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump announced that he was seeking another term in office and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. (Photo via Getty Images)

According to a new report from Radar Online, Kanye West is planning to run for president again in 2024.

West ran in 2020 as an independent, but received only 67,906 votes.

Obviously, that’s not the most encouraging first foray into politics, but it seems that Kanye is planning to throw his hat into the ring once again.

Just weeks ago, Kanye West was a billionaire. Now, the rapper is allegedly on the brink of bankruptcy. (Photo via Getty Images)

West will probably fare even worse this time around, but it seems the recent scandal surrounding the rapper’s anti-semitic comments will not stop him from making another run for the White House.

In fact, it appears that West is doubling down on controversy by spending time with mega-canceled provocateur and pedophilia-defender Milo Yiannopoulos.

When the two were spotted together this week, Kanye remarked to the paparazzi that he had recruited Milo to work “on the campaign.”

Kanye West recently sat down with Fox News host Tucker Carlson and the conversation was as bonkers as you would expect. (Photo via Fox News)

When one photographer asked West if that comment amounted to an announcement, Ye replied, “I guess it is.”

“Thanks, I accept,” Yiannopoulos joked.

“So are you running?” the cameraman asked, to which Kanye said, “Yes.”

”Simple. We are moving towards the future,” West elaborated when asked about his platform.

Kanye West was in Paris for the city’s fashion week. (Photo via Getty Images)

West was a longtime supporter of Trump’s, but he revealed in 2020 that he planned to end his political support for the then-president.

“I am taking the red hat off, with this interview,” West said in an interview at the time.

“The red hat” was of course a reference to the infamous MAGA hat that Kanye wore throughout the final days of his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West wears a MAGA hat. It wasn’t a great look. (Photo via Getty)

Trump hasn’t remarked on Kanye’s announcement, but the Donald probably isn’t terribly concerned about this new challenger.

Insiders say 45 is currently laser-focused on beating out Florida governor Ron DeSantis for the Republican presidential nomination.

“America’s comeback starts right now,” Trump told the crowd at Mar-a-Lago last week.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump prepare to leave an event at his Mar-a-Lago home. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“Everyone was doing great. Men, women … African Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans,” he falsely recollected.

“China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea were all in check. They respected me. I knew them well.”

Trump might be underestimating his opponent here.

Sure, the ex-prez has dealt with Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin in the past, but are either of them really any crazier than Kanye?