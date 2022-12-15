Justin Timberlake Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Justin Timberlake is mourning the loss of a close friend.

It’s a loss he absolutely did not see coming, either.

On Wednesday, we learned that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, a former runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance and the in-house DJ for years on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, had been found dead a day prior.

He was only 40 years old.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss is dead at the very, very young age of 40. The beloved dancer sadly took his own life.

In response, numerous celebrities have used their social media platforms to pay tribute to the beloved dancer and musician — but Timberlake’s Twitter post on December 14th has especially stood out due to its candor and emotion.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors,” the artist wrote.

“I’ve known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community—he always lit everything up.

“You just never know what someone is really going through.”

Stephen “tWitch” Boss attends the 4moms Car Seat launch event at Petersen Automotive Museum on August 4, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for 4moms)

In a follow-up message, the singer shared two photos of tWitch doing what he loved so very much: dancing.

The first snapshot is of the DJ lifting a woman over his head on the set of the talk show.

The second is a solo picture of the So You Think You Can Dance alum with him balancing on the tips of his toes.

“Take care of yourselves,” Timberlake added.

“LOVE that human in the mirror. Check on your people. Sending light to his beautiful family in this dark, confusing time. You will be missed, Sir. Rest Easy.”

May Stephen “tWitch” Boss rest in peace. The DJ is pictured here with his former boss, Ellen DeGeneres.

tWitch leaves behind his wife, fellow dancer Allison Holker, and their three kids Weslie, 14; Maddox, 6; and Zaia, 3.

It was Holker who confirmed the tragic news of her husband’s passing in a statement yesterday to People Magazine.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said.

“He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.

“He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: (L-R) Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker attend Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Boss competed on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project and Star Search in 2003 and later finished second on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008.

He returned to the dance series in 2010 for the All-Star season, where he formed a connection with fellow competitor Holker.

In 2014, Boss kicked off his role as DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, becoming a co-executive producer in 2020 and continuing those duties until the program wrapped up in 2022.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss attends 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. RIP. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” Allison continued in her message on Wednesday.

“I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

She concluded:

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”