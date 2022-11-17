Southern Charm Shocker Madison LeCroy Marries Brett Randle!!!

Madison LeCroy may or may not have broken up the pending marriage between Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez early last year after she confessed to some sort of relationship with the retired baseball star.

But one thing is now for certain:

LeCroy has gone ahead with a marriage of her own!

Madison LeCroy is married! Here she is with handsome husband Brett Randle.

The Southern Charm cast member exchanged vows on November 16 with boyfriend Brett Randle in Charleston, South Carolina.

According to E! News, the ceremony took place inside of a courthouse in front of a scant number of family members and friends.

None of LeCroy’s fellow Bravo stars were in attendance.

“Get in honey, we’re going to Mexico,” wrote Madison as a caption on Instagram to a photo montage of her and Randle on their big day.

“Literally last week my family showed a video of my 5 yr old self singing this song we all had chills… when you know you know.”

Madison and Brett got engaged in October 2021 after seven months of dating.

Speaking to People Magazine around that time about the proposal, LeCroy said it took place after Brett took her and her eight-year old son, Hudson, out for a birthday celebration.

“I’m thinking it’s just a birthday dinner, and my son’s over here jumping around and I turn around and my fiancé is down on one knee and proposed to me in my living room. It was so intimate,” LeCroy added to this outlet.

“I’ve been crying like crazy from joy. [I’m] so excited.”

Madison previously dated her Southern Charm co-star Austen Kroll off and on for several years, but the two officially split in 2020.

Fast forward to early 2021 and LeCroy making headlines across the Internet after telling Page Six that she and Rodriguez spoke on the phone on a number of occasions.

She claimed back then that she and the admitted steroid user “never met up” and had “never been physical,” but the implication was that the two were up to something naughty over FaceTime.

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” LeCroy also emphasized to Page Six, using very specific language and claiming she has “talked to him randomly, but not consistent.”

A short time after this interview went viral, Lopez ended her engagement to Rodriguez.

Enough about LeCroy’s possibly shady past, though.

Her romantic future is now tied to her brand new husband.

“I’m only having 30 people,” she told E! News in July about the nuptials that just took place.

“It is destination, and my fiancé is one of eight, so it’s pretty much his family and my family and that’s about it. Very intimate.”

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE NEWLYWEDS!