Robyn and Kody Brown Blasted for Lazy Parenting: They Let Their Daughter Do WHAT?!?

For the past year or so, Kody Brown had been dragged through many feet of mud due to the way he treats his sister wives.

The father of 17 has been front and center on the latest season of his polygamous family’s reality show, taking no responsibility of any kind for the collapse of his marriage to Christine.

It’s clear he’s a bad husband.

Now, however, it’s becoming more and more clear that he won’t be winning any Father of the Year Awards, either.

Previously on air, Kody flat-out admitted that he never really spends any time with his kids,

“It’s not normal for me to babysit my kids,” Kody said at one point on Season 17. “I’ve been working all my life. I was raised on a ranch, we were always busy.”

Isn’t always great when a father refers to taking care of his children as babysitting?

Meanwhile, the official Sister Wives Facebook page just uploaded some bonus footage from the latest episode of the series — and viewers are reacting in disgust to what it depicts.

In the footage, Robyn is shown bringing Ariella home from her first day of kindergarten… where Kody and some of the other kids greet them.

We then learn that a major challenge for the parents is the fact that their five-year old goes to bed VERY late and then sleep VERY much in… which is now a problem when she has to wake up for school.

“We let her sleep late to spare us, so we’ve got the freedom and stuff like that,” Kody says in the clip, laughing. “We’ve allowed her to sleep late.”

How late? Sometimes until 11 a.m. or noon.

Kody and Robyn Brown don’t look especially thrilled to be sitting and talking to the Sister Wives camera here, do they?

That’s almost unheard of for any toddler.

“I don’t know how she’s gonna manage it,” Robyn says at another point of the new school schedule, adding:

“She’ll stay up all night long if you let her.”

Kody eventually admits that his daughter often keeps him up at night because she won’t go to sleep, while this has also been an issue when it comes to trying put 10-year old Solomon to bed before his sibling.

But, hey, don’t blame Kody!

“Robyn and I weren’t parenting together at that point,” Kody says, adding that he’s “not always around all of the time” due to the whole polygamy thing.

As you might expect, Kody and Robyn garnered quite a bit of backlash for this hands-off parenting style.

“Yup you’ve just discovered parenting, Kody,” one critic wrote in response on Facebook. “Shame you didn’t help with the other wives’ kids when they needed help with bedtimes.”

Others, meanwhile, remarked on how Robyn and Kody seemed to find humor in this situation.

“We got these two dimwits laughing when they could have worked on her sleep schedule 6 months to 1 year in advance. It’s not rocket science,” one astute user pointed out, while someone else chimed in as follows:

“Wth?!? They knew school was starting so why wouldn’t you started working on a normal bedtime and a morning routine before the first day of school? Seems pretty logical.”

It really does.

Sister Wives airs on Sunday nights on TLC at 10/9c.

h