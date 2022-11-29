Robyn Brown BLASTS Christine: She Blew Up Our Family! The Damage Will Be Ever-Lasting!

Out of sight. But far from out of mind?

Christine Brown no longer lives in Flagstaff, Arizona.

She is no longer a member of the Brown household.

And yet: Robyn Brown thinks the ramifications of the decision her former spiritual spouse arrived at late last year will reverberate around the family for years and years to come.

Heck, for decades to come.

“No one ever wants to leave a marriage,” Christine confessed during Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, adding:

“I’m leaving broken hearts behind and that’s what’s hard. Starting over is hard.”

Robyn, who clearly hasn’t gotten along with Christine for awhile now, didn’t have much sympathy for the mother of six, however.

The only legal wife of Kody Brown, Robyn recalled saying goodbye to Christine and her youngest daughter, Truely, as an “awkward and horrible” experience on this installment.

“Christine doesn’t want a relationship with me or my kids,” she said point blank, making her bitter feelings VERY well known by adding:

“It’s really hard to be optimistic when a bomb just went off and blew up pretty much all of your hopes.

“The collateral damage will last for generations.”

Christine Brown flashes a lovely smile for the camera via this selfie, which she shared on Instagram in November 2022.

On the Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, Christine said in public for the first time that Kody’s preference for Robyn played a major role in her leaving this plural marriage in November 2021.

In the subsequent weeks, the tension between these reality stars has grown more and more evident.

“Usually our church would [be the one to] say you’re divorced,” Robyn told Christine, Kody and his other wives, Janelle and Meri, a few weeks ago, taking Christine to task for her alleged divorce.

“You have to go ask for a divorce. You have to get paperwork, you have to get approval. You have to prove that the marriage is broken.”

Christine Brown is finally finished with Kody. We’re so proud of her for coming to this realization.

Anyone who has paid even scant attention to Sister Wives over the years is well aware that Christine’s marriage to Kody has been broken.

For such a long time.

This might explain why Christine hasn’t looked back.

She wasn’t fazed by Robyn’s critique on Sunday night, saying via confessional that she feels terrific about moving on from Kody and company

“Everything that I was feeling before about being nervous is gone all of a sudden. We had a lot of good memories in this house,” Christine said as she pulled away from her Flagstaff home.

“A lot of great times and great parties and great gatherings.

“But I am so excited to just move on. Today, I get to be at home.”

Sister Wives airs at 10/9c on Sunday nights on TLC.