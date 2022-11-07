Robyn Brown Simply Trashed the Heck Out of Christine on Sister Wives This Week

Robyn Brown was unable to stay quiet on Sister Wives this week.

After sitting back and listening to all the reasons why fellow (now former) spouse Christine felt a need to both leave her marriage AND move back to Utah… Robyn basically went off on the mother of six.

First, Robyn challenged the way in which Christine presented her situation.

Specifically, she called Brown out for the claim that she had been unhappy with Kody for many years.

Robyn Brown looks pretty darn concerned in this confessional from Sister Wives Season 17.

“In Vegas?” Robyn asked after Christine alleged her dissatisfaction went all the way back to when the family lived in Nevada.“

“That’s a lie. Because I remember the conversations. I remember what was going on.”

From there, Robyn brought up the fact that Janelle and Kody were working on their relationship back then, which had nothing to do with what Christine rambled on about.

She pointed to a bunch of fun dates Christine and Kody went on in Las Vegas and speculated that they were “faking it” in front of Robyn.

On a far grander scale, Robyn even questioned whether Christine could simply walk away.

What about the religious aspect of her union?

“Usually our church would [be the one to] say you’re divorced,” Robyn told Christine, Kody and his other wives, Janelle and Meri.

“You have to go ask for a divorce. You have to get paperwork, you have to get approval. You have to prove that the marriage is broken.”

Robyn doesn’t exactly look enthralled in this photo from Season 17, does she?

The thing is, Christine doesn’t consider herself to be part of the church any longer.

Seems like a pertinent detail.

Not that Robyn was ready to hear it.

In fact, she went ahead and stated that Christine was essentially stuck with Kody — until she literally, physically gave herself to another man.

Christine Brown is finally finished with Kody. We’re so proud of her for coming to this realization.

“Christine just saying she’s divorced is sort of invalidating our beliefs,” Robyn explained in a confessional.

“We are spiritually married to Kody by our church. If we want a divorce then we have to go get their approval.

“Usually they require counseling, lots and lots of meetings and technically, from my understanding, until Christine is physical with another man she’s not divorced.

“But I don’t know.”

Christine Brown has a lot to think about. This is a photo from Season 2 of Sister Wives Season 17.

For Christine, who is no longer a member of the Mormon Fundamentalist faith and was never legally married to Kody, her divorce came into effect when she decided the marriage was over.

And that was that.

“I know without a doubt I have tried for years to make this work,” she concluded on the topic on the November 6 episode.

“I have a clear conscience knowing that I gave it my best.

“If people want to look at me and think otherwise, okay — I can’t do anything about that. Being a mom is my most important thing, but I couldn’t with a clear conscience stay married to someone who had favorites and made it very known and someone who is breaking my kids’ hearts.

“I need to stand with my them instead, and I wanted to do it for them.”