Anna Duggar: It’s Not Easy Being a Single Mother of 7 During the Holidays!

It’s been almost a year since Josh Duggar was convicted on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Duggar is currently serving a 151-month sentence at a federal prison in Seagoville, Texas.

There are many who feel that he deserves a much longer sentence, of course, and there are a few who think that the 34-year-old will prove his innocence on appeal.

One of those deluded faithful is Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, who has been dutifully raising his seven kids in his absence.

Josh and Anna Duggar in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

Obviously, Anna’s situation would be difficult under the best of circumstances, but she’s also facing the additional challenge of being in her mid-thirties with no means of income and no real-world job experience.

(Duggar women are generally not permitted to work outside of the home, and Anna likely would not have been allowed to launch a career even if she had wanted to.)

And now, she’s facing a second Christmas season with seven kids and no husband at home.

Anna Duggar has suffered mightily as a result of her husband’s crimes. (Photo via TLC)

According to a new report from In Touch, Anna is “making the best of raising her children without Josh [Duggar],”

“The holidays have been difficult,” a source tells the outlet.

“Josh has done terrible things – she’s still dealing with that betrayal, but she misses him. Josh is all she knows; they met in 2006. He was a good boyfriend, husband and dad until he wasn’t.”

Josh Duggar might soon be back in court for his appeal. (Photo via Getty)

Obviously, Josh didn’t stop being a “good” partner — he also committed a series of unspeakable crimes.

But insiders say Anna truly believes Josh is innocent, and she’s hopeful that this will be her last Christmas alone.

As for the rumors that Anna has considered divorcing Josh, the insider says those reports are completely bogus.

Josh and Anna Duggar with three of their seven children. (Photo via Instagram)

“It might be a cut and dry decision for others, but it’s not that simple for Anna,” the source claims.

“Her faith has been tested, but she’s stronger than people think.”

Yes, it seems that Anna thinks of her present situation as a test of her faith — and not as an opportunity to free herself and her children from the clutches of a monster.

Josh’s wife Anna has maintained her belief in his innocence. (Photo via Instagram)

Earlier this month, Anna seemed to snub her in-laws by not attending Joy-Anna Duggar’s gender reveal party.

Some hoped that this was a sign that Anna had come to her senses and begun to recognize the truth of her situation.

But while Anna’s relationship with Josh’s family might have its ups and downs, it seems that her belief in her husband’s innocence is unwavering.

Josh and Anna Duggar stand here and pose for a professional family photo. What an effed up couple. (Photo via Instagram)

“The Duggar family fully supports Anna, but it’s complicated. There are a lot of hurt feelings over what Josh did,” a second source says.

“She still attends family functions because her kids love their cousins, aunts and uncles, but it’s not the same for Anna.”

Yes, it sounds like things will be rather tense around the Duggar household this holiday season.

And Anna should probably get used to it, as despite her optimism, she’ll likely be in the same position for the next 10 Christmases or so.