Michael Jessen Sued by Ex-Wife’s Ex-Husband Over Alleged Dog Bite

This has been a rough couple of years for a generally well-liked 90 Day Fiance alum.

Michael Jessen found himself back in court over the foreclosure of his home. His house, like his marriage, became another victim of the pandemic.

But not every alleged victim in his life has a deadly virus to blame.

Michael’s ex-wife’s ex-husband (yes, you read that correctly) is suing Michael … over an alleged dog bite.

Michael Jessen made an overall positive impression with viewers on 90 Day Fiance Season 7.

Remember Michael’s ex-wife from 90 Day Fiance Season 7? They share two kids.

She officiated his wedding to Juliana Custodio (his, um, other ex-wife).

And, when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, she lived with the two of them, along with her husband, Sean Naso, and the kids.



Well, everything fell apart during that time, and we don’t just mean Michael’s business and personal finances.

Allegedly, something happened between Sean and Juliana. It did not cause Michael’s split with Juliana. It may have caused Sarah’s split with Sean.

Also, according to Sean, Michael’s small Lhasa Apso mix dog, Howard, bit him in August of 2021.



Michael first received a letter threatening a lawsuit in April of this year. The letter came from Sean Naso’s attorney.

“@the_real_naso is now suing me due to a bite from our dog Howard incurred during his time living with us,” Michael shared this spring.

“He lived rent-free and mostly expense-free in my home for 18 months,” he added. “And, of course, there was also that thing with my wife Juliana.”

Well, earlier this month, Sean Naso filed a lawsuit.

In it, he claims that Michael’s small lapdog, Howard, “viciously attacked” him.

Allegedly, Sean receiving scarring injuries on his right index finger. And, of course, emotional distress.



In addition to the pain and suffering that Sean claims to have experienced, apparently this cut into his real life.

He writes that he was unable to participate in leisure activities. And he says that he incurred medical bills for treating the wound.

We do not know how much money he is seeking from Michael. But we know that it is in excess of $15,000.

Michael is, as we noted, not having a fun string of life events right now. And we’re not saying this at his expense. We do feel for the guy.

Juliana has moved on, found happiness with a new man in Europe. They welcomed their first child together.

And CitiBank has filed two civil suits against him for allegedly unpaid credit card debts, totaling to less than $25,000. Rooting for Michael to have a better 2023.