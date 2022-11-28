Amy Duggar's Husband Speaks Out: I Could Never Go to Her Family's Church! I'd Burst Into Flames!

Amy Duggar has long been an outspoken critic of her uncle Jim Bob’s backwards belief system.

Even before Josh Duggar was convicted on child pornography charges, Amy didn’t shy away from challenging Josh’s powerful father and formulating her own ideas about what’s right and what’s wrong.

Through it all, Amy has enjoyed the support of her loving husband, Dillon King.

Their marriage is much more modern than the typical Duggar union, what with Amy being allowed to work outside the home and voice her own opinions.

Amy Duggar and Dillon King are much more modern than the typical Duggar couple. (Photo via Instagram)

In fact, unlike most Duggar men, Dillon allows his wife to be the more outspoken member of the marriage.

Dillon clearly prefers to live a quieter life away from the spotlight, but he’s not afraid to speak out when the situation calls for it.

For example, when he was asked about his views on the Duggars’ famously conservative religious views, Dillon made it clear that he has never so much as set foot inside Jim Bob’s church.

Dillon King has always been supportive of Amy Duggar. Now, he’s joining her in speaking out against Jim Bob. (Photo via Instagram)

“I’ve never actually been to their church, and I probably won’t,” Dillon told The Sun earlier this week (via In Touch).

“I’d probably catch on fire as soon as I walk in with how they do things. My shoes would melt.”

Clearly, Dillon was only half-serious in his commentary on the situation, but his remarks reflect the extent to which his views differ from those of his in-laws.

Amy echoed her husband’s remarks, telling The Sun that, compared to the way her cousins grew up, her own upbringing was downright permissive.

“I didn’t grow up in a strict house,” the former 19 Kids and Counting star revealed.

“Mine was more like, I had rock music, I wore swimsuits, kissed boys and kind of lived life. But it had to be taken aback whenever I went to my cousins’ house,” Amy added.

Amy wears what she wants these days, and it seems that her husband, Dillon King, is perfectly cool with that. (Photo via Instagram)

“I would try not to wear something that showed my shoulders, I wouldn’t show my knees.”

Though a conservative evangelical herself, Amy was apparently never a member of Jim Bob’s church.

Her difference in worldview has abundantly clear in recent months, particularly when she openly encouraged Anna Duggar to divorce Josh following his conviction.

Amy Duggar seems happier than ever on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

“Anna, I feel for you,” Amy wrote via Instagram at the time.

“No woman wants to be in your shoes. You’re faced with an impossible decision, and you’re being surrounded by the wrong kind of support. … I need you to understand that there is no shame in divorcing Josh.”

Obviously, Anna will never take Amy’s advice.

Amy Duggar and Dillon King seem to enjoy a very healthy marriage. (Photo via Instagram)

And that’s really a shame, because Anna might be the only member of the extended Duggar family who actually knows what a healthy marriage looks like.

Fortunately, if Anna ever comes to her senses, we’re sure that Amy would be willing to help her formulate an escape plan.