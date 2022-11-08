Chris Evans Named People Magazine’s 2022 Sexiest Man Alive! For Obvious Reasons!

This not exactly just in:

Chris Evans is very sexy.

But this very much just in:

Chris Evans is THE Sexiest Man Alive!

Chris Evans attends Netflix’s “The Gray Man” Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 13, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Netflix)

On Monday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host announced that Captain America himself has earned People Magazine’s annual honor.

You don’t really need to ask why, do you?

“This year’s Sexiest Man Alive is Chris Evans,” Colbert said before cameras cut to John Oliver screaming in jest:

“This is bulls—! Recount! Stop the steal!”

BERLIN, GERMANY – JULY 18: Chris Evans attends the “The Gray Man” Netflix Special Screening at Zoopalast on July 18, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Netflix)

In the actual issue of this publication, on newsstands Friday, Evans jokes that he expects his friends to make fun of him for earning the title.

“Really this will just be a point of bullying. It’s ripe for harassment,” he explains, adding that his mother, for one, will be delighted by the selection.

“My mom will be so happy,” Evans added.

“She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 19: Chris Evans attends “The Gray Man” Special Screening at BFI Southbank on July 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

As part of this same feature, Evans admits that the distinction is awesome… but also very weird.

“This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about,” Evans says with a laugh. “It feels like a weird form of humble bragging.”

Evans is best known at this point for his critical role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This year, though, he starred in Pixar’s Lightyear… Netflix’s Gray Man and filmed three new movies, including 2023’s Ghosted for AppleTV+, which he is also producing.

Evans also co-runs A Starting Point, the civic engagement platform he launched in 2020.

Photo via Getty Images for FIJI Water

As far as being sexy goes?

“”It is something that as I become old and saggy I can look back on and say ‘I remember then…'” jokes in this cover story.

“I’m lucky to be in the discussion in any capacity.”

He joins quite an illustrious and handsome group of men to have been honored by People for their great looks, too.

Chris Evans sure looks dashing in blue. He should get some awards for fashion.

In 2021, it went to Paul Rudd.

In 2020, it went to Michael B. Jordan.

In 2019, it went to John Legend.

It also went to Johnny Depp (in 2009) and Mel Gibson (in 1985), so the award isn’t exactly perfect.