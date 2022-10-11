Kailyn Lowry: Javi Marroquin & Lauren Comeau Are Back Together! And I'm Telling the Whole World About It!

When Kailyn Lowry quit the Teen Mom franchise earlier this year, she explained that the decision was an easy one, as she makes more money from podcasting than she ever did from appearing on MTV.

Of course, the popularity of Kail’s podcasts depends largely on her willingness to share details about her personal life — and the lives of those around her.

In a way, it’s like she’s hosting her own audio reality show.

And members of Kail’s cast of characters have made it clear that they don’t appreciate their private lives being plumbed for material.

Kailyn Lowry was briefly married to Javi Marroquin lately. (Photo via Instagram)

No one in Kail’s life has complained more loudly than Javi Marroquin, who has repeatedly asked Kail not to share updates on his personal life.

Pretty reasonable request, considering Javi’s no longer a reality star, and thus, has the same right to privacy as anyone else.

But Kail has repeatedly refused to honor this wish — in fact, on a recent episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast, she read a text message that she received from Javi in which he begged for privacy.

Javi and Kail have had their fair share of drama over the years. (Photo via Getty)

“For the one millionth time, stop talking about my family…Keep me and my family out of your podcast, out of your life, period,” Javi wrote.

“This has been my life for the past five years. I’m gonna talk about something as I see fit and as it applies to the conversation,” Kail countered.

Proving her commitment to saying whatever she wants about whomever she wants, this week, Kail went into a Facebook group for “Coffee Convos” fans and shared that Javi is now back together with Lauren Comeau.

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau have been through LOTS of ups and downs. (Photo via Getty)

Lauren, of course, is Javi’s second baby mama.

You may recall that she dumped him back in 2020 after she caught him banging a fan while she was asleep upstairs.

So news of the reconciliation understandably came as a shock to the Facebook fans, some of whom shared the revelation on Reddit.

Apparently, that was too much for Kail, who simply wanted so share a secret with a few thousand of her closest friends.

Kail cries during one of her final MTV appearances. (Photo via MTV)

“I’m leaving this group because you guys can’t keep anything in here,” Kail wrote in a post made to the group’s Facebook page,” Lowry wrote in the Facebook group, as first reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“I apologize for speaking on anyone else’s relationship in this group. I didn’t know it was private or secret but also for expecting y’all to keep anything private.”

Needless to say, Kail’s complaint didn’t receive much sympathy.

In fact, Javi was quick to clap back with an Instagram post about how his ex should probably learn to mind her business.

“Learning how to leave people alone and go on with your life is a needed skill. You must master it,” he wrote.

Not bad advice!

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau have been through a lot as a couple, both good and bad. (Photo via Instagram)

As for Javi and Lauren — well, she’s been burned by this dude many, many times in the past, so at least she knows what she’s getting herself into.

Hopefully, this time around, Javi and Lauren will observe a strict “no groupies in the house after bedtime” rule.