Travis Barker: You Can Watch Me J-ck Off Into a Cup On the New Season of The Kardashians!

Obviously, Travis Barker is best known as the drummer for Blink-182.

But long before he married Kourtney Kardashian, Barker was also a reality star.

From 2005 to 2006, Travis and his second wife, Shanna Moakler, starred in an MTV series called Meet the Barkers.

And it seems that these days, that experience is coming in handy, as Barker seems to have no qualms about letting it all hang out in front of the camera.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are trying to have a kid together. (Photo via Instagram)

In a recent interview with GQ Travis opened up about his desire to have a child with Kourtney and their efforts to conceive through IVF.

The couple has been admirably candid about the process, but Travis drew the line at providing a semen sample on camera.

That was one of the few times when he and Kourtney turned off their mics and asked the camera crew to leave.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are all dressed up for this photo. They look great!(Photo via Instagram)

The standards and practices folks at Hulu probably would have cut the scene anyway.

But we still knew what was going on behind closed doors, and Travis says he’s totally cool with letting fans in on that aspect of his life.

As he points out, watching a pair of celebs go through the in-vitro process might help couples who are struggling to conceive feel less alone.

Kourtney Kardashian is backstage here at Saturday Night Live with husband Travis Barker. (Photo via Instagram)

“If any of that can help people – seeing Kourtney’s journey through IVF, which is super hard for a woman. You saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That’s real,” he told GQ.

“I don’t care if I’m c—ming in a cup or whatever. It’s real life,” Travis added.

“And there’s however many millions of dudes that have to go give their semen for this same procedure. So it’s, like, relatable, you know? I’ve never been fazed by any of that.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pose here on the red carpet of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo via Getty)

Kourtney recently gave a similarly candid interview to the Wall Street Journal Magazine.

“It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” she told the outlet, noting that the IVF process “hasn’t been the most amazing experience.”

She also opened up about her difficulties in front of Hulu cameras.

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker clearly enjoyed their time in Las Vegas. (Photo via Instagram)

“Every single person on social media is like, ‘Kourtney’s pregnant,’ ‘Kourtney’s gained so much weight,'” Kourt told Kris Jenner on The Kardashians.

“It’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through. The medication they’ve been giving me, they put me into menopause.”

Kourt went on to explain that the constant medical treatments have been especially difficult because of the amount of energy she puts into living an all-natural lifestyle.

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t hold back on The Kardashians. (Photo via Hulu)

“I think because I’m so clean and careful with what I put into my body, it’s having the complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive instead of helping us,” she said, adding that the medication seemed to “put me into depression.”

“I have everything in the world to be happy about, I just feel a little bit off, super moody and hormonal. I’m a lunatic half the time,” she noted at the time.

“I think we want it so badly because we want to make something together.”

Hopefully, all the discomfort will turn out to be worth it in the end!