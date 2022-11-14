John Aniston, Soap Opera Star and Father of Jennifer, Dies at 89

John Aniston, the long-time Days of Our star and the father of actress Jennifer Aniston, has passed away, his famous daughter just confirmed.

He was 89 years old.

John Aniston and Jennifer Aniston attend the after party following the world premiere of Universal Pictures “The Break-Up” at the Napa Grille on May 22, 2006 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

“Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston,” the Friends alum captioned a set of photos of the pair on Monday, adding:

“You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing.

“That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now.

“I’ll love you till the end of time.”

Jennifer Aniston who was honored with a star the the Hollywood Walk Of Fame with her father John Aniston on February 22, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

John Aniston was likely best known on a professional level for having played Victor Kiriakis on the aforementioned daytime drama…. starting way back in 1985.

Jennifer, meanwhile, concluded her post as follows:

“Don’t forget to visit.”

“It’s an opportunity not only to pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it’s also a chance to recognize the life-long achievements of a great and well-respected actor,” Jennifer said in a video message.

“Who also happens to be my dad.”

She added:

“For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him the respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world. His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement.”

Jennifer Aniston, winner of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for ‘The Morning Show’, poses in the press room during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner)

John Aniston also enjoyed roles on such shows as Search for Tomorrow, The West Wing, Gilmore Girls and Mad Men.

Most recently, the veteran actor — who previously served in the military — appeared in an episode of Days of Our Lives that aired on Friday, November 11.

In response to his passing, Days of Our Lives posted a lovely tribute video highlighting his time on the soap opera.

“Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston,” the series said in a statement shared on Twitter and Instagram.

“We love you John. Your legend will live on.”

BURBANK, CA – APRIL 26: Actor John Aniston attends The 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 26, 2015 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

In addition to Jennifer, John is survived by wife Sherry Rooney and their son Alex Aniston.

John’s ex-wife and Jennifer’s mom, Nancy Dow, passed away in 2016.

May John Aniston rest in peace.