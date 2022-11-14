Donald Trump Threatens Groom, Dances to the Beatles at Daughter Tiffany’s Wedding

If you’ve watched any of his rally videos, you know that Donald Trump likes to dance.

Yes, this is a man who doesn’t seem to take pleasure in much outside of crushing his enemies and committing fraud, and yet, when the right tune comes on, he simply can’t resist the urge to toddle over to the dance floor and shake his groove thang.

Sadly, the Donald didn’t jam out to any patriotic ’80s arena rock anthems at his daughter Tiffany Trump’s wedding over the weekend.

But according to a new report from Page Six, he and Tiff danced together to the Beatles classic “Here Comes the Sun.”

Say what you will about Donald Trump; there's no denying that he was our loudest president.

It was a rare normal moment for 45 — a sharp deviation from a night, and a lifetime, filled with odd behavior that reminds us the many ways in which Aderrall and senility make for a dangerous combo.

How weird was the rest of Donnie’s day, you ask?

Well, let’s just say he started his pre-dinner toast by threatening the groom and fantasizing about “big people.”

Donald Trump attended daughter Tiffany's wedding over the weekend. And of course, things got weird.

“Michael you better take care of her,” Trump seethed at the groom, Michael Boulos.

“No doubt, you are a special person and you are way beyond your years. I have seen him dealing with very big people. . . You are just two spectacular people and this was a beautiful day.”

As we reported last week, Tiffany was said to be consumed with Alanis-esque fears about rain on her wedding day, but as Donald mentioned in his speech, the bad weather, like the red wave, failed to materialize.

Tiffany Trump married longtime fiancé Michael Boulos over the weekend.

“They were worried about rain,” Trump said during his toast.

“They said, ‘Sir, we are going to build a big tent over the pool.’ I don’t want a tent because if you build a tent two things: Number one, it costs a lot of money,” the ex-prez continued.

“Who wants to spend the money? And two, it’s just not the same. And I said, ‘Let’s take our chances, right Tiff?’”

Tiffany is Donald's youngest and most-low-key daughter.

Yes, Trump stood up in front of a room full of rich people and confessed that he’s too cheap to buy a tent for his daughter’s wedding.

That’s almost as bonkers as the time he confessed to using the FBI to help Ron DeSantis win his 2018 gubernatorial election.

Anyway, Tiffany was reportedly “freaking out” about the possibility that Hurricane Nicole would ruin her big day, but in the end, the storm passed, and her choice of Beatles tune proved apt.

Hurricane Nicole was a threat to Tiffany and Michael's wedding.

“I think it’s emblematic for you and your life and we are very proud of both of you. Have a great life together,” Donald said of the weather.

Of course, the unseasonal hurricane wasn’t the only dark cloud that threatened the ceremony.

Insiders say Trump was in “a bad mood” following the midterm results, and associates wondered “how gregarious he’ll be at Tiffany’s wedding.”

Former president Donald Trump is facing a slew of legal threats.

In the end, however, sources said that “Trump was in a great mood” for the wedding.

And you know he wasn’t faking it, because this is a man who makes it everybody’s business when he’s not happy.

It’s a little weird that Tiff had to worry about the possibility that her father would show up to her wedding and sulk in the corner with a massive wedge of cake, but we’re sure she’s used to that sort of thing by now.