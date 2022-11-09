Jesse Palmer Teases "Emotional, Mature" Season of The Bachelor: Will There Be ANY Drama?!?

According to Jesse Palmer, ABC viewers should prepare this winter to save their drama for their mama.

Or at least for some outlet that is NOT The Bachelor.

Speaking to Us Weekly on November 5 at the Bachelor in Paradise Tastemaker event in Hollywood, the host previewed the upcoming season of this wildly popular reality show, which has been filming new episodes for just over a month now.

We’ll be seeing a lot of these two on The Bachelor Season 27, as host Jesse Palmer stands alongside stud muffin Zach Shallcross.

“It’s really all about the love story and romance and a little bit less about the drama, I think,” Palmer said, honing in on the suitor and lead star Zach Shallcross.“

“The women are really into Zach. Zach’s so emotionally mature and he’s a guy that’s not afraid to wear his emotion on his sleeve.

“He’s very, very intentional. This is easily the most emotional show that I’ve hosted in the franchise.”

Shallcross almost said as much in an interview this past September with People Magazine.

“I’ve taken the lessons I’ve learned and want to apply it for myself and find my person now,” Shallcross told the publication, referring to his decision to leave The Bachelorette after falling for Rachel Recchia… but then feeling rejected by the star.

“Heartbreak is never fun, but it didn’t deter me,” he added.

“And I’m ready to go again.”

Zach Shallcross is hoping to find love on reality television. We’ll see how he fares!

Palmer, meanwhile, also teased that the season 27 contestants match the lead’s energy, meaning tears are likely to be shed.

“It’s gonna be emotionally charged, but it’s because everybody really wants this,” the ABC personality and former professional quarterback previewed.

“It’s a [totally] different vibe than I’ve [ever] had hosting any of the other shows.

“I think he’s doing amazing and I can’t wait for people to see his journey.”

Zach Shallcross is ready to find love! Will he do so on The Bachelor?

Despite the season having not yet wrapped up yet, Palmer said he’s “10,000 percent” sure that Zach will find his happy ending, even though almost no one does on this program.

Heck, Gabby Windey just split from her fiance after two just months.

Still, hopes springs eternal each year before a new season premiere.

And it’s Palmer’s job to promote that hope across all platforms, to all potential fans.

The Bachelor Season 27 will kick off on January 23, 2023.

After being named the show’s next lead in September, Shallcross sent a message to all aspiring spouses out there:

“I want to tell [my contestants] to come into this ready to love,” he told Palmer on the latest After the Final Rose special, concluding:

“Be open to finding love.”