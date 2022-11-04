Another Bachelorette Break-Up: Gabby Windey Confirms Split from Erich Schwer!

In a development that should surprise absolutely no one familiar with The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer are going their separate ways.

Speculation over the status of this couple — who met and allegedly fell in love on the latest season of this franchise — started in earnest just a few days ago.

Following her routine on Monday night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars, Gabby was asked where things stood with her fiance.

And her response did not inspire much confidence.

It’s all over for Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer. Is anyone out there really shocked?

“I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now,” the 31-year-old explained, without providing many specifics.

“So, I understand their concern but we’re just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar.”

For the record, Windey was NOT wearing her engagement ring on the aforementioned installment.

And Erich was not in attendance at the taping.

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer got engaged to close out The Bachelorette. And yet… questions remain over their future.

People Magazine now reports that Windey has confirmed the split to its editors, while E! News has quoted an insider who says the following:

“She felt they weren’t aligned and weren’t on the same page.

“Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn’t have a future.”

It doesn’t appear as if any scandal led to this break-up, although it’s very possible that Gabby never got over a certain scandal that plagued the couple during her run as The Bachelorette.

At one point, a woman came forward and claimed Schwer broke up with her right before he left to tape the show.

He strongly implied via text message, however, that he was solely making an appearance to gain some clout and asked this girlfriend to wait for him.

During the live After the Final Rose special, Schwer addressed this allegation and referenced the woman in question as follows:

“I led her on and I want to own that. No hard feelings toward this girl at all. I understand her actions.

“I didn’t want to have a hard conversation. But I’ve learned a lot from it. I want to own that 100 percent.

“I do not have any hard feelings for this girl. It’s a mistake I made on my part. … I was using the show as an excuse to not confront her about our relationship. I didn’t see a future but we were having fun…

“I love [Gabby] with all my heart. 100 percent real. I never expected it. I want this to be forever.”

Erich and Gabby are pictured here on The Bachelorette. They’re totally in love!

Alas, it will not be forever, despite all the kind words exchanged between the reality stars on this year’s season finale.

“When I met you, I, like, immediately was 100 percent myself. I’ve never met anybody that I felt that comfortable with — that deep of a connection. I felt like I really knew you for years,” Schwer told the ICU nurse at the time.

“I didn’t know it, but I had met my soulmate. You finally let your barriers down, and I think our relationship transcended to this insane level…

“You literally make me feel like I’m the only person in the world. And I will fight every day for the rest of my life to keep that feeling. I love you, Gabby Windey. You are amazing. You are the most amazing person I’ve ever met.

“It’s you and me until the wheels fall off. I’m head over heels in love with you, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Neither Gabby nor Erich has yet addressed this split in public.

We’ll be sure to update this post if they do so.

We wish both halves of the former couple nothing but the best of luck moving forward.