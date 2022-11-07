Jesse Palmer Reacts to Latest Bachelorette Break-Up: Is There Hope for Gabby and Erich?!?

It appears to have happened again, Bachelor Nation.

As reported a few days ago, yet another couple who met… seemingly fell in love …and then got engaged on The Bachelorette broke up.

This appears to be the end of the line for Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer.

Neither half of this now-former couple has commented on the split — but numerous reliable outlets (E! News, Us Weekly, People Magazine) have confirmed the unfortunate news.

And now someone close to the situation has spoken out about it.

“I spoke to her yesterday [and] spoke to Erich this morning, and I know they’re still trying to kind of work through things, so just giving them the space that they need,” the host told Us Weekly on Saturday, November 5.

“[They are] two amazing people and everybody saw the potential in that relationship and just wish them the best for whatever that is, whatever that means.”

It’s all over for Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer. Is anyone out there really shocked?

About a week ago, following a performance on Dancing with the Stars that was NOT attended by Schwer, Gabby was asked about the status of her relationship.

“I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now.

“So, I understand their concern but we’re just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar.”

Many viewers also noticed that Windey was not wearing her engagement ring on air at the time.

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer got engaged to close out The Bachelorette. And yet… questions remain over their future.

Gabby and Erich endured somewhat of a scandal during their time on the show, as a woman came forward at one point and claimed Schwer ended their romance in order to go film The Bachelorette…

… but also asked this person to wait for him because he was essentially only appearing on the series to raise his profile.

During the live After the Final Rose special, Schwer addressed this allegation and referenced the woman in question as follows:

“I led her on and I want to own that. No hard feelings toward this girl at all. I understand her actions.”

He added back then:

“I didn’t want to have a hard conversation. But I’ve learned a lot from it. I want to own that 100 percent.

“I do not have any hard feelings for this girl. It’s a mistake I made on my part. … I was using the show as an excuse to not confront her about our relationship. I didn’t see a future but we were having fun…”

Gabby said on air back then that the couple was just gonna take things one day at a time.

Erich Schwer stares off into the distance in this photo of the finalist on this new season of The Bachelorette.

Back on the September season finale, Schwer proposed with these lovely words:

“When I met you, I immediately was 100 percent myself.

“I’ve never met anybody that I felt that comfortable with — that deep of a connection. I felt like I really knew you for years. I didn’t know it, but I had met my soulmate. …

“You are the most amazing person I’ve ever met. It’s you and me until the wheels fall off.

“I’m head over heels in love with you, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Windey, who served as the season 19 lead alongside Rachel Recchia, accepted the proposal and was excited to start their new life together.

“[I’m] certainly bummed for [Gabby and Rachel], but they’re both such amazing women and amazing people and great friends too,” Palmer also told Us on Saturday.

“Obviously, you just wish them all the happiness moving forward.

“And [I’m] really excited for what’s in store for both of them ‘cause they’re such rock stars.”