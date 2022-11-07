Jason Duggar Accused of Following In Jim Bob's Footsteps With Illegal Business Practices; Are We In For MORE Duggar Legal Drama?!

It’s been almost a year since Josh Duggar was convicted on child pornography charges.

The arrest and subsequent months of media coverage basically brought an end to the Duggars’ media campaign, meaning that the Jim Bob and Michelle’s 19 kids will now be forced to work real jobs in order to pay the bills.

Not surprisingly, several Duggar men have decided to take after their father by entering the real estate and construction industries.

And now, it looks like Jason Duggar is following in Jim Bob’s footsteps in more ways than one:

Jason Duggar is one of the lesser known Duggars. Here he is on Instagram.

Jason is now being accused of engaging in illegal business practices, just like his dear old dad!

Once again, the allegations of shady Duggar behavior come to us courtesy of YouTuber Katie Joy, whose “Without a Crystal Ball” vlog has long been a thorn in the family’s side.

On her Instagram page this week, Katie reported that Jason has been taking on residential construction projects, which he is not licensed to perform.

Jason Duggar owns his own construction company. He’s now being accused of operating without a license. (Photo via Instagram)

“Jason Duggar is a licensed commercial contractor in Arkansas. He holds a restricted license which allows him to do ‘light building’ which entails commercial and residential remodeling, renovations, restorations and alterations,” the ever-diligent Joy reported.

“The license has a maximum bid limit set by the Arkansas Contractors association. Additionally, his license is restricted due to that bid limit.”

Katie went on to reveal that Jason’s company appears to be a fly-by-night operation.

Jason Duggar might soon find himself in trouble with the law. (Photo via Instagram)

“Jason’s company has no website or plans you can look at if you wish to build,” she added.

Katie went on to share screenshots from her interactions with Jason’s company, Build Master Construction.

“We are new construction and renovation company. We mainly renovate bathroom and kitchens,” the company noted in a reply to her query.

In another exchange, it added “We primarily build spec houses, we have two listed on the market currently for sale.”

Jason — or whoever it is that answers DMs for his company — went on to explain that the licensing issues are not a concern, as such laws are “rarely enforced” in Arkansas.

That may be true, but now that he’s been publicly called out, Jason might want to ensure that he secures the proper licensing ASAP.

Jason and Jana Duggar before everything came tumbling down. (Photo via Instagram)

Jason is probably looking at how much his father got away with early in his career and thinking that he can do the same.

But that was during a time when the name Duggar carried a lot of clout in Northwest Arkansas.

These days, of course, everything is different.

Jim Bob and Josh were once partners in crime. (Photo via TLC)

Josh committed his crimes on his own, it’s true, but many feel that Jim Bob and the other adult men in the family enabled his behavior by creating a culture of abuse and secrecy.

As such, the Duggars went from being one of the most respected families in their state to one of the most reviled.

And if Jason thinks the law is gonna turn a blind eye to some of his shadier practices, he might have another thing coming.