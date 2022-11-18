Janelle Brown to Christine Brown: You Should Totally Remarry!

Janelle Brown has some advice for her good friend.

As we’ve previously detailed, the veteran Sister Wives cast member remains tight with Christine Brown, even after the latter decided a year ago to finally leave her emotionally abusive husband.

Christine isn’t close with Meri. She doesn’t have anything nice to say about Robyn.

But she and Janelle continue to work together and travel together.

Janelle Brown opens up here during a confessional on the 17th season of Sister Wives.

That’s the context to keep in mind when you tune in for the November 20 episode of Sister Wives.

In a sneak peek posted by Us Weekly, Janelle approaches her pal and delves directly into a very personal topic.

“Do you think you’ll remarry?” Janelle asks Christine in this clip, prompting a surprised response.

“Somebody else? Not Kody?” asked Christine.

Christine Brown flashes a lovely smile for the camera via this selfie, which she shared on Instagram in November 2022.

Janelle exchanged spiritual vows with Kody in 1993, while Christine joined the polygamous family a year later.

“What do you do when you’re 50 and healthy? You just can’t be alone for the rest of your life,” Janelle says to the camera in this same piece of footage, adding via confessional:

“I’m just gonna be nosey and I’m going to ask.”

Janelle Brown appears to have slimmed down of late. She looks great, doesn’t she?

The TLC personality didn’t hold back, either.

“I hope she remarries. It’s a very long time to be alone,” Janelle added of her friend.

Christine, meanwhile, tells Janelle “it’s a whole new life” now that she and Kody have parted ways.

Janelle agrees, emphasizing the same point once again: “You’re no longer married.”

Christine, of course, was never legally married to Kody… hence why she was able to just walk away freely last November.

“I’m dating just for fun,” Christine previously told Entertainment, adding of where her mind is at these days:

“That just keeps everything super-light because that’s just who I am right now.”

Looking far ahead, however? The mother of six isn’t adverse to settling down with the right man.

”[I’m up for] dating, sure, as long as it’s just very, very casually,” Christine added back then. “[I’d like a] romantic relationship eventually, get married again eventually, yes.”

On this upcoming episode, the reality star — who shares son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19 and Truely, 12, with Kody — will also confess to the cameras that she is “starting over again” after leaving the plural family.

And it’s not super simple.

“It’s so hard moving on and feeling okay all the time,” Christine says in the video amid her move from Arizona to Utah.

“I know I’m changing so much. And I know I’m breaking so many hearts.”

b