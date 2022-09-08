Christine Brown and Janelle Brown Take Road Trip, Continue to Flaunt Their Friendship

Christine Brown may no longer be married to Kody Brown.

But the mother of six remains a part of his extended family.

Indeed, as she nears the one-year anniversary of her split from the Sister Wives patriarch, Christine continues to make clear that she isn’t going anywhere.

Especially not when it comes to Janelle Brown, who is now a former sister wife — but who will be a very close friend forever.

Christine jumped on her Instagram Stories this week to give her followers a glimpse into a road trip with Janelle.

She posted a series of clips that opened with the Cooking with Just Christine host announcing that they were going to share “car confessions,” adding:

“Janelle and I are on a road trip today…

“Janelle does not like my driving. I have to be on my phone a lot so I don’t pay attention to the road.”

Janelle Brown attended Christine Brown’s 50th birthday party. They remain very close friends.

Christine continued:

“I used to be afraid of flying really bad. So what I do now when I fly is I just pretend like I am Janelle in a car with me driving.

“And you know what? I’m fine so I don’t even fear flying anymore.

For her part, Janelle laughs in the footage, prior to adding: “I’m trying to do better.”

The videos wrap up with Christine assuring her ex-co-spouse that she was “doing great” and she was “proud” of her.

Christine and Janelle Brown no longer share a husband. But they remain close.

As you can see in the photo immediately above, Christine and Janelle both work for the same shady company, promoting an alleged weight loss supplement that likely doesn’t work.

They often hang out these days, much to the extreme irritation (we assume) of Kody.

Speaking to People Magazine this month, Christine talked openly about her friendship with Janelle — while admitting she isn’t close to Meri or Robyn.

At all.

What, her worry? Christine Brown has made it clear over and over again: She’s soooooo happy without Kody in her life.

Looking back at her decision to walk away from Kody, Brown told this outlet:

“I hadn’t been that close to Robyn, I hadn’t been that close to Meri, for years.

“As soon as I told everybody, [Janelle] was the only person who talked to me afterwards. I didn’t even talk to Robyn or Meri after that.

“The next time I talked to them was Isabelle’s graduation party and then when I told them I was moving, that’s the only contact I’ve had with them.”

Christine Brown doesn’t miss Kody at all. She has made that clear on multiple occasions ever since leaving her spiritual marriage.

On November 2, 2021, Christine wrote the following on Instagram:

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

“At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Christine Brown and Kody Brown are no more. These are official TLC-sponsored images of the stars.

In a sneak peek at the September 11 Sister Wives season premiere, Christine GOES OFF on Kody in a confessional.

“We’ve been married for 25 years. I’ve known you for almost 30 years. Don’t insult me, tell me straight up.

“If you don’t want to be married to me anymore, you don’t want to have an intimate marriage with me anymore, flipping tell me.

It is cowardly. Man the f–k up, come on.”

