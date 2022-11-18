Anna Duggar Spotted Partying: Is She Over Josh Already?!

It’s been less than a year since Josh Duggar was convicted on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

As the anniversary of Josh’s downfall approaches, many have become curious about how his wife, Anna Duggar, is holding up.

For a long time, the answer was “not well.”

After all, this was a woman who devoted her life to her husband, and who would now be forced raise seven kids on her own, and with no visible means of income.

Josh’s wife Anna has maintained her belief in his innocence. (Photo via Instagram)

It’s a situation that would send anyone into a deep depression, and no one was surprised when Anna disappeared from the spotlight after Josh was sentenced to 12 years behind bars.

But these days, Anna seems to have emerged from her hiding place.

In fact, it seems she’s finally learning to enjoy her life of newfound freedom!

Josh and Anna Duggar in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

Earlier this month the Duggars held their annual Fall Family Festival, and Jed Duggar documented the occasion for his YouTube channel.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Anna joined the rest of the family for an afternoon of hayrides, cider and other wholesome autumnal activities.

Not only that, Anna put on a pair of jeans for the occasion!

Anna Duggar has emerged from hiding! The long-suffering wife of Josh Duggar was recently spotted partying with her in-laws! (Photo via YouTube)

That may not sound like a very big deal, but bear in mind that women are forbidden to wear pants under the rules of the infamous Duggar dress code.

So is Anna brazenly flouting the rules now that her husband is safely behind bars?

Or have the Duggars collectively decided that she’s been through enough, and she should be able to wear whatever the hell she wants?

Josh and Anna Duggar with three of their seven children. (Photo via Instagram)

Whatever the case, it seems that Anna is done hiding in her bedroom and counting the days until Josh’s return.

Insiders say she’s currently living with her in-laws on the infamous Duggar compound in Tontitown, Arkansas.

Anna reportedly sank into a deep depression after Josh’s conviction — but not because she realized she had married a monster.

Josh Duggar received support from his wife during his trial. (Photo via Getty)

No, Anna has maintained her belief in Josh’s innocence, and she’s reportedly confident that his request for a second trial will be successful.

Josh says he was framed by a family friend named Caleb Williams, and apparently Anna actually buys that unlikely story.

And if Josh does convince a judge to give him a second trial, we’re sure Anna will be in the courtroom every single day to show her support, just as she was during his first trial.

Josh and Anna Duggar are at some sort of fancy event in this photo, back in the day. (Photo via Instagram)

Yes, Anna is nothing if not loyal.

Unfortunately, she’s decided to cast her lot with a full-blown monster.

With all the time she spends reading the Bible, you’d think that Anna would be able to recognize the devil incarnate when she sees him!