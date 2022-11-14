Jay Leno Suffers Serious Burns, Cancels Appearance in Wake of Car Fire

In a word?

YIKES!

On Monday Jay Leno canceled a scheduled appearance in Las Vegas after suffering a rather huge medical scare.

Thankfully, though, it sounds as if the comedian and former late-night talk show host is okay — and will make a complete recovery.

ay Leno attends “May Contain Nuts! A Night Of Comedy” Benefiting WeSPARK Cancer Support Center at Skirball Cultural Center on October 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

The Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, meanwhile, also issued a statement about his condition on November 14.

“Jay Leno is in stable condition,” the statement read, according KTLA.

“He’s receiving treatment here at the burn center to his face and his hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend.”

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 11: Host Jay Leno attends the 20th Anniversary Gala to celebrate Hudson River Park at Pier 60 on October 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Hudson River Park)

The incident occurred on Saturday around 12:30 p.m.

Burbank Fire Department officials said they arrived on scene, where they “assessed and treated one adult male patient” before transporting him to “a local emergency department.”

The accident took place in Leno’s garage.

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 05: Jay Leno attends the Petersen Automotive Museum Gala at The Petersen Automotive Museum on October 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The former Tonight Show host was set to take the stage at a financial conference in Sin City on Sunday evening, but had to postpone this appearance.

“Jay …is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes,” added thhe Grossman Burn Center.

“[He] wants to let everyone know he is doing well and is in ‘the best burn center in the United States.'”

Per the aforementioned event’s news blast sent to subscribers via email, it was confirmed yesterday that comedian Frank Caliendo would take Leno’s place in Vegas.

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 05: Jay Leno attends the Petersen Automotive Museum Gala at The Petersen Automotive Museum on October 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” the email stated.

“All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

The comedian explained in 2019 that he had started to manage his high cholesterol by taking medication and monitoring his heart rhythm with a portable EKG device.

“There’s a lot of people walking around like that, they’re just time bombs,” he said back then.

“You’ve got all this cholesterol, you don’t realize it until it actually hits, you know? It’s like in a car, if even one piece of dirt gets in the eye of the needle of the jet, and boom and no more gas comes through.

“And that’s what happens with your heart.”