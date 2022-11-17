Ellen Pompeo Says Goodbye to Grey’s Anatomy (For Now)

Ellen Pompeo has scrubbed out of Grey’s Anatomy.

Perhaps for the final time.

On Thursday afternoon, the veteran actress uploaded the following photo of herself and included with it a message to all fans of the beloved medical drama.

“I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!” wrote the star to open this caption.

Ellen Pompeo posted this picture on social media as a way to say goodbye to Grey’s Anatomy fans in late 2022.

She penned it one week after the Grey’s Anatomy winter finale aired on ABC.

Immediately after this episode, fans were treated to a preview of what’s to come on the series — highlighted by a number of Meredith’s co-workers toasting her goodbye before the character moves to the east coast.

Prior to Season 19, the network confirmed that Pompeo would only be appearing in a total of 8 episodes this fall and winter.

The final two of those installments will air in February and early March.

“Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!” continued Pompeo on social media.

She concluded as follows:

I love you madly and appreciate you right back. This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit.

With a lot of love and immense.

GREY’S ANATOMY – “Some Kind of Tomorrow” – Meredith seeks advice from Amelia. Meanwhile, Richard is reenergized as he takes teaching to a new level at the hospital, and Winston treats a patient suffering from kidney failure on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 7 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC) ELLEN POMPEO

Pompeo stepped back from the long-running show this season to pursue outside projects… including Hulu’s adaptation of the 2009 film Orphan, which follows a terrifying adoption story in which a couple’s new daughter turns out to be a grown woman masquerading as a child.

She made it clear numerous times in the past that she was anxious for Grey’s Anatomy to end.

But higher-ups just kept throwing millions of dollars at her!

“​I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’” Pompeo said in December 2021.

“And everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.’”

Fun in the snow! Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) is pictured here in a scene from Season 18.

Meredith’s storyline appears to have wrapped up with the surgeon’s decision to leave Seattle for Boston, where she accepted a position with the Catherine Fox Foundation to research Alzheimer’s disease.

It’s worth noting that, unlike many other fictional doctors throughout the history of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith wasn’t killed off.

Her new job certainly leaves the door open for guest appearances.

ABC, of course, will likely need to renew Grey’s Anatomy for another season for this to happen.

Are you listening, executives?!?