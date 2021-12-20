Ellen Pompeo: I'm Dying for Grey's Anatomy to Be Over!

On the winter finale of Grey's Anatomy, fans were left hanging from a cliff.

Why?

Because a main character was stuck in a car that literally fell off a cliff, prompting viewers to wonder if he'll die.

Ellen Pompeo, meanwhile, has once again been very candid in admitting that there's a different kind of death she's hoping to see:

The death of Grey's Anatomy itself.

"I've been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end," Pompeo recently told Insider while promoting her company Betr Remedies.

The actress, of course, has been the lead character on this ABC drama forr 17-plus seasons now.

She signed a two-year contract (worth $20 million per year!) a couple of years ago, prompting many to think Grey's Anatomy will come to an end in May.

But the ratings remain strong, and money talks.

"​I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?'" Pompeo added in this new interview.

"And everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'"

Still, the series is closer to the end than the beginning, that's for certain.

Creator Shonda Rhimes has talked openly about wrapping it up someday.

And this isn't the first time Pompeo has expressed her desire to move on.

Far from it, in fact.

“I didn’t ever think that I would stay on the show this long," she told Vanity Fair in 2020.

"It happened, and here I am. It’s been this incredible platform for me and allowed me to stay home with my kids so much and not travel and have the circus life of an actor.

"So I thought that it wasn’t the road less traveled, to stay on a television show for this many years, but actually it is the road less traveled.

"And so, that’s been ironic.”

Back February 2016, the star told Cosmopolitan that she often thinks about the end of the drama.

“I think about it a lot. And I can't really talk about my future plans, but yes, Shonda and I talk about it.

"We feel like we're in this together, and I think we don't want to do the show without each other...

"We have a good relationship in that way, and hopefully it's a decision we'll come to together."

There was also this quote to Entertainment Weekly in September 2018:

“I am really feeling like we have told the majority of the stories we can tell.

"It’s about time that I mix it up.

"I’m definitely looking for a change.”

Cut to April 2020 and a discussion with Variety that included this passage:

“I have no expectations and that’s how I survive.

"The final episode I did [have an image], but I can’t really tell you because then I’ll have to kill you. Krista [Vernoff] and I talked about potential things...

“I’ve signed on for one more season is all I can say."

That season concludes this spring.

Will the same at last be said for Grey's Anatomy?

We can't be all that far away from finding out.