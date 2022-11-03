When Josh Duggar was transferred to Seagoville Federal Correctional Institute back in June, his victims and their families breathed a sigh of relief.

But the the latest news out of Seagoville has prompted fears that even prison walls aren’t enough to protect society from its very worst offenders.

According to a new report from In Touch, a prisoner has escaped from Seagoville and is currently at large.

Josh Duggar in jail, where he belongs. (Photo via NBC)

The inmate has been identified as Salvador Gallegos, who was serving a 160-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Gallegos, who stands roughly 5’7″ and weighs 160 pounds, made his escape on Halloween and has not been seen since.

“The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified. An internal investigation was initiated,” reads a press release issued by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

One of Josh Duggar’s many mug shots. (Washington County Detention Center via AP)

“Anyone with information about this individual should contact the United States Marshals Service at (214) 767 0836.”

Though Seagoville houses a wide variety of violent offenders — the facility specializes in the rehabilitation of sex offenders — security at the facility is minimal.

The site is described as having “limited or no perimeter fencing” by the Bureau of Prisons’ website.

Josh Duggar is truly a horrible person. (Photo via Instagram)

Additionally, prisoners are frequently transported off-site as part of the prison’s work exchange program, providing additional opportunity for escape.

“A number of BOP institutions have a small, minimum security camp adjacent to the main facility,” reads the site.

“These camps, often referred to as Satellite Prison Camps (SCPs), provide inmate labor to the main institution and to off-site work programs.”

Josh Duggar is one of the worst humans of all time. (Photo via Instagram)

Updates about Josh’s life behind bars have been few and far between, but it’s believed that he is not being held in protective custody.

Despite his fame and the high-profile nature of his case, the 34-year-old is being treated like any other inmate.

But while the lates news might have sparked concern among Josh’s critics, it remains very, very unlikely that he’ll escape from the facility himself.

Josh Duggar received support from his wife during his trial. (Photo via Getty)

Nevertheless, the very idea that Josh might soon be a free man is enough to strike fear in the hearts of millions.

And sadly, that idea is not entirely implausible.

Josh recently filed an appeal for a second trial, and while the odds are against him, it’s possible that his conviction will be overturned.

Josh Duggar will hopefully be locked up for a very long time. (Photo via Instagram)

Attorneys for Duggar plan to argue that he was framed by a family friend named Caleb Williams, who is also a convicted sex offender.

Again, it’s unlikely that they will be successful — but even the slightest possibility that Josh could soon go free is enough to create anxiety among those who recall the horrific details of his crimes.

We will further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.