David Eason: My Wife is in Pain! Please Pray for Jenelle!

Say what you want about Jenelle Evans.

Seriously, go right ahead.

The veteran MTV personality hasn’t exactly endeared herself to fans over the years, considering the way she’s treated her co-stars and even her own children… but we hope it’s safe to assume the following:

No one out there wishes actual, physical harm on Jenelle.

And this is why we’re pretty darn concerned at the moment.

In the wake of Evans having gone public with medical issues that include esophageal spasms and other breathing challenges in recent months, husband David Eason has now made an unexpected plea.

Never one to reveal any sort of vulnerability or weakness on social media, Eason wrote this week:

Y’all pray for my beautiful wife, she’s been pretty sick lately.

David Eason says here that his wife is suffering from a serious medical condition. He’s asking for prayers.

As you can see above, Eason posted a photo of himself and his spouse along with these frightening words, as both Jenelle and David are wearing winter hats and smiling in the snapshot.

Earlier this week, the Teen Mom 2 star shared with her followers that she had been prescribed an inhaler.

She took to TikTok to share a video of herself trying to figure out the product, which is meant to assist with her breathing.

Jenelle was also faced with immediate criticism for simply possessing this item, as a number of critics blamed her smoking habit for the health problems.

Jenelle Evans and David Evans have remained together through thick, thin and abuse allegations.

“It’s not from smoking,” Evans clapped back, trying to explain as follows:

“I have a high level of laden lipid macrophages. Causing too much mucus.”

Jenelle has been candid about these obstacles and concerns for several months now.

In March, she told fans and followers that she has fibromyalgia, an incurable condition characterized by chronic pain.

“For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches — like I had the flu, but was not sick,” Jenelle told E! News back then, adding that she’s also exhibited sinus problems.

“My entire body gets in so much pain. Sometimes I lay in bed and cry.

“[For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently.”

Jenelle Evans is a ball of emotion in this photo, which we grabbed from a video she uploaded on social media.

At another point this spring, Evans said she was scared she had the fatal disease known as ALS.

Thankfully, as far as we know, she does not.

This past Saturday, meanwhile, Jenelle sounded more optimistic on her Instagram Stories, writing:

“Connecting the dots with my health issues. One more blood test. Hopefully, that’s it.”

Jenelle seemed to enjoy her time at a luxury resort!

Still, the concerns persist.

At the time, Jenelle added one more note, a personal request from fans and friends.

“Prayers please,” Evans said.