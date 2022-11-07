Britney Spears Reveals Permanent Nerve Damage to Her Body: “It’s Scary”

Now that she’s free from her father’s financial control, Britney Spears says she’s doing a lot better these days.

From a mental and emotional point of view, that is.

(Sometimes, a basic EFF YOU, DAD can go a long way.)

However, on November 6, Spears opened up in detail via Instagram about a physical condition that makes her daily existence both challenging and painful.

“I’m dancing in time now Victoria … yes … nerve damage on the right side of my body … there’s no cure except God I guess,” the mother of two wrote as a caption to footage of her twirling around at home.

“nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don’t get enough oxygen to your brain … your brain literally shuts down … blah blah blah old story …

“in that place I didn’t breathe when I was there … nerve damage causes parts of your body to go numb.”

As you can tell, Britney wasn’t explicit over how this medical condition came to be.

Britney Spears was not yet ready to reveal her new haircut, but she was happy to bare everything else. (Image Credit: Instagram)

However, she made it evident that it’s a major burden.

“I wake up like 3 times a week in bed and my hands are completely numb,” the artist continued.

“nerves are tiny and it feels like pins and needles from the right side of my body it shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple on my head … it stings and it’s scary …

“the last 3 years since I got out of that place I’ve been in a mild unconscious state … I couldn’t face it.”

Here is an example of what Britney Spears often poses on Instagram. She loves to show off her dance moves!

It sounds very much as if Spears is referring here to the facility she was kept in by her dad at times as part of his conservatorship over his daughter, which lasted for 13 years.

Previously, recall being forced into rehab and crying down the phone to Jamie, claiming:

“He loved the control to hurt his own daughter, 100,000%.

“He loved every minute of it.”

The good news in this latest case, Spears said, is that when she dances she doesn’t feel the pain, which might explain why she posts so many dance videos.

“It’s like my mind literally goes to a place of my inner child.

“And although I don’t move like I use to … I truly believe my faith in it gave me strength,” Spears explained on Sunday.

“By the grace of God I finally found a medication where I actually feel oxygen going to my brain and through my neck … my eyes are more open now and I can hold my head up correctly.”

Spears — who is one week away from the one-year anniversary of the end of her restrictive conservatorship — added hopefully that she is getting “a lot better, I can breathe … I feel smarter because well, Jesus I can breathe now …

“Either way, I’m breathing now and I can dance in time.”

Last summer, as you may recall, Britney opened in court about the way she had been treated by her father for well over a decade.

The testimony was the star’s first step in a judge terminating the conservatorship a few months later.

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me, they should be in jail,” Britney said at the time.

She has since blasted her mother and other loved ones who didn’t do anything to free her from this awful situation.

Just last month, for example, after her mom tried to issue an apology, Britney told her parent to f-ck off.