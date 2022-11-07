Aaron Carter’s Devastating Confession: Dying Young Is My Greatest Fear

As you’ve likely heard by now, former child star Aaron Carter has passed away at the age of 34.

Carter was found dead in his bathtub on Saturday morning, and while a cause of death has yet to be determined, fans and loved ones alike have concluded that the singer’s issues with addiction played a role in his passing.

Throughout his adult life Carter was open about his battles with mental illness and substance abuse.

The father of one frequently discussed his stints in rehab with fans, recently revealing that he checked in to a treatment facility in September in hopes of regaining custody of his son.

Singer/songwriter Aaron Carter passed away this week at the age of 34. (Photo by Alison Buck/Getty Images for Project Angel Food)

Now, a resurfaced interview is providing fans with a painful reminder of the extent of Aaron’s turmoil.

Carter appeared on the daytime talk show The Doctors in 2017.

While discussing the death of his sister, Leslie, and his concerns about his own substance abuse, Aaron made a heartbreaking confession.

Aaron Carter’s life was troubled and tragically brief. (Photo via Getty Images)

“Not being able to live as long as I can. That’s my greatest fear,” he told the interviewer.

“I mean there’s always that worry, but there’s also the fact that I had to kiss my sister goodbye in the coffin,” Cartr continued.

“I had to kiss her right on her cheek and I kept kissing her. That was a scary thing.”

Aaron Carter poses beside his sister Leslie Carter in this birthday photo. He was the birthday boy, she was one year older. She passed away in 2012.

Aaron also confessed on the show that his addiction had gotten so bad that he was unable to conceal it from his family.

“My family knows — before I did the show The Doctors — that I was taking Xanax and stuff like that. [But] I know that there is no happy ending to any of those medications,” Carter said.

Aaron Carter attends a “Marriage Boot Camp” premiere event in West Hollywood, California. (Photo via Getty Images)

Carter is survived by his son, Prince Lyric, as well as the boy’s mother, Melanie Martin, who issued a statement about Aaron’s death.

“We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality,” she later said in a statement.

“Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Aaron Carter admitted to extensive drug use during his appearance on The Doctors. (Photo via ABC)

Carter’s childhood girlfriend, actress Hilary Duff, also issued a statement:

“For Aaron- I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world,” the actress said.

“You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent … boy did my teenage self love you deeply.”

Aaron Carter snapped this bed selfie and shared it on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

Though Carter struggled mightily in his final years and may have alienated some fans with his increasingly erratic behavior, we hope that he’ll be remembered for his talent and his admirable candor.

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this enormously difficult time.

T